The 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs continue on Thursday at 10:03 a.m. ET with the 2026 BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. Scottie Scheffler didn't win any majors in 2026, but he was dominant in the opening event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship by eight strokes. He remains atop the points standings with plenty of room to spare, and is one of 50 golfers who advanced to the BMW Championship 2026. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5:

Scheffler is the favorite at +310 (risk $100 to win $310) in the 2026 BMW Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Other top contenders this week include Ludvig Aberg and Rory McIlroy, both at +1500, and Xander Schauffele at +1600. Before locking in any 2026 BMW Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 BMW Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 BMW Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 BMW Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for: Ludvig Aberg, who is tied for the second-best odds at +1500, barely cracks the top 10. Aberg has recorded two straight top-10 finishes, but hadn't finished better than T17 in his prior five events. He did finish T2 at this event last year, though that was carried heavily by a second-round 63, while he shot higher than 70 in his other three rounds. Additionally, he's also winless this season and hasn't finished better than a share of third, so betting him to win at lower odds brings a lot of risk. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Tommy Fleetwood at +2200, saying he's a strong win contender and a value top-5 bet. He's been in contention virtually every week he's played, finishing in the top 25 13 times in his 17 events, with eight top-10s and four top-5s this year. He's one of the most accurate drivers on tour as well, a huge asset as players have to avoid the thick rough at Bellerive. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 BMW Championship picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +3000 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 BMW Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 BMW Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 BMW Championship odds, field

Get full 2026 BMW Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +310

Rory McIlroy +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Sam Burns +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Si Woo Kim +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Chris Gotterup +2700

Viktor Hovland +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Wyndham Clark +3000

Collin Morikawa +3500

Justin Thomas +3500

Jake Knapp +4000

Min Woo Lee +4500

Russell Henley +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Kurt Kitayama +4500

Tom Kim +4500

Ryan Gerard +5000

J.J. Spaun +6000

Michael Brennan +6000

Justin Rose +6500

Ben Griffin +6500

Adam Scott +7000

Rickie Fowler +7000

Sungjae Im +7000

Nicolai Højgaard +7000

Robert MacIntyre +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Alex Fitzpatrick +8000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Nico Echavarria +12500

J.T. Poston +12500

Akshay Bhatia +12500

Ryo Hisatsune +12500

Aaron Rai +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Sahith Theegala +17500

Matt McCarty +22500

Sepp Straka +25000