2026 Open Championship odds, picks: Surprising weekend predictions from model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 Open Championship continues Saturday with a fascinating leaderboard entering the weekend at Royal Birkdale. Pre-tournament longshot Lucas Herbert holds a two-stroke lead at 8 under, but some of the biggest names in golf are chasing him. Cameron Young is one of three golfers at 6 under, with big names like Sam Burns (-5), Jon Rahm (-4), Robert MacIntyre (-4), Tommy Fleetwood (-4) and Scottie Scheffler (-4) in pursuit as well. Bryson DeChambeau finished Round 2 at 7 under initially, but was later assessed a two-stroke penalty for a rule infraction on the 5th hole, putting him at 5 under.
Scheffler, the defending champion, is the favorite heading into the weekend in the 2026 Open Championship odds at +550 at FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Young at +700. Herbert is third on the odds board at +950, with DeChambeau at +1200. Before locking in any 2026 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 British Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Open Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Open Championship weekend predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2026: Herbert, who is the leader by two strokes and one of the favorites entering the weekend at +950, barely cracks the top 10. He's a golfer to fade in Open Championship weekend bets. Herbert surged to the top of the leaderboard after his second-round 62 on Friday. He simply doesn't have enough track record at the majors for the model to confidently endorse him, however. He's never finished higher than T13 in any major, while T15 (2022) is his best performance at The Open. See who else to fade here.
Another Open Championship prediction from the model: Rahm makes a strong run over the weekend despite entering Saturday four shots off the lead. He's a strong value at +1500. He's been a boom-or-bust player at the majors this year, missing the cut at the U.S. Open, but finishing T2 at the PGA Championship. He's been steady at Royal Birkdale thus far with a 67 on Thursday and a 69 on Friday, and the model is high on him as one of the top choices among the golfers with double-digit odds to win entering Round 3. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Open Championship weekend picks
The model is also high on several other longshots, including one golfer going off around 30-1 who makes a surprising run. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Open Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Open Championship weekend odds, field
Get full 2026 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions for the weekend here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Cameron Young +700
Lucas Herbert +950
Bryson DeChambeau +1200
Tommy Fleetwood +1300
Ryan Gerard +1500
Jon Rahm +1500
Sam Burns +1500
Si Woo Kim +1600
Robert MacIntyre +2200
Jackson Suber +2500
Alex Fitzpatrick +3000
Rory McIlroy +3000
Tyrrell Hatton +3500
Ludvig Åberg +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Matt Wallace +4000
Bud Cauley +4500
Chris Gotterup +5000
Collin Morikawa +5000
JJ Spaun +5500
Thomas Detry +5500
Francesco Molinari +8000
Patrick Reed +8000
Victor Perez +8000
Pierceson Coody +10000
Sepp Straka +12500
Corey Conners +12500
Adam Scott +12500
Patrick Cantlay +12500
Daniel Brown +12500
Justin Thomas +15000
Xander Schauffele +15000
Hideki Matsuyama +15000
Sungjae Im +17500
Jordan Smith +17500
Ben Griffin +17500
Johnny Keefer +17500
Michael Thorbjornsen +17500
Nico Echavarria +22500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +22500
Jacob Bridgeman +35000
Nick Taylor +35000
Rickie Fowler +50000
John Parry +50000
Cameron John +50000
Russell Henley +50000
Kurt Kitayama +50000
Kristoffer Reitan +50000
Matthew Southgate +75000
Min Woo Lee +75000
Sahith Theegala +75000
Hennie du Plessis +75000
Jesper Svensson +75000
Eugenio Chacarra +75000
Shaun Norris +75000
Ryan Fox +75000
Keegan Bradley +75000
Alex Noren +75000
Peter Uihlein +100000
Alex Smalley +100000
Marco Penge +100000
Brooks Koepka +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
MJ Daffue +100000
Marcus Plunkett +100000
Max Homa +100000
Laurie Canter +100000
Kazuki Higa +100000
Casey Jarvis +100000
Michael Brennan +100000
Kazuma Kobori +100000
Andy Sullivan +100000
Ryo Hisatsune +100000
Eric Cole +100000
Jose Luis Ballester +100000
Aldrich Potgieter +100000