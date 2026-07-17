2026 Open Championship odds, picks: Surprising weekend predictions from model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 Open Championship continues Saturday with a fascinating leaderboard entering the weekend at Royal Birkdale. Pre-tournament longshot Lucas Herbert holds a two-stroke lead at 8 under, but some of the biggest names in golf are chasing him. Cameron Young is one of three golfers at 6 under, with big names like Sam Burns (-5), Jon Rahm (-4), Robert MacIntyre (-4), Tommy Fleetwood (-4) and Scottie Scheffler (-4) in pursuit as well. Bryson DeChambeau finished Round 2 at 7 under initially, but was later assessed a two-stroke penalty for a rule infraction on the 5th hole, putting him at 5 under.

Scheffler, the defending champion, is the favorite heading into the weekend in the 2026 Open Championship odds at +550 at FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Young at +700. Herbert is third on the odds board at +950, with DeChambeau at +1200. Before locking in any 2026 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 British Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Open Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Open Championship weekend predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2026: Herbert, who is the leader by two strokes and one of the favorites entering the weekend at +950, barely cracks the top 10. He's a golfer to fade in Open Championship weekend bets. Herbert surged to the top of the leaderboard after his second-round 62 on Friday. He simply doesn't have enough track record at the majors for the model to confidently endorse him, however. He's never finished higher than T13 in any major, while T15 (2022) is his best performance at The Open. See who else to fade here.

Another Open Championship prediction from the model: Rahm makes a strong run over the weekend despite entering Saturday four shots off the lead. He's a strong value at +1500. He's been a boom-or-bust player at the majors this year, missing the cut at the U.S. Open, but finishing T2 at the PGA Championship. He's been steady at Royal Birkdale thus far with a 67 on Thursday and a 69 on Friday, and the model is high on him as one of the top choices among the golfers with double-digit odds to win entering Round 3. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Open Championship weekend picks

The model is also high on several other longshots, including one golfer going off around 30-1 who makes a surprising run. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Open Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Open Championship weekend odds, field

Get full 2026 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions for the weekend here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Cameron Young +700

Lucas Herbert +950

Bryson DeChambeau +1200

Tommy Fleetwood +1300

Ryan Gerard +1500

Jon Rahm +1500

Sam Burns +1500

Si Woo Kim +1600

Robert MacIntyre +2200

Jackson Suber +2500

Alex Fitzpatrick +3000

Rory McIlroy +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Ludvig Åberg +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Matt Wallace +4000

Bud Cauley +4500

Chris Gotterup +5000

Collin Morikawa +5000

JJ Spaun +5500

Thomas Detry +5500

Francesco Molinari +8000

Patrick Reed +8000

Victor Perez +8000

Pierceson Coody +10000

Sepp Straka +12500

Corey Conners +12500

Adam Scott +12500

Patrick Cantlay +12500

Daniel Brown +12500

Justin Thomas +15000

Xander Schauffele +15000

Hideki Matsuyama +15000

Sungjae Im +17500

Jordan Smith +17500

Ben Griffin +17500

Johnny Keefer +17500

Michael Thorbjornsen +17500

Nico Echavarria +22500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +22500

Jacob Bridgeman +35000

Nick Taylor +35000

Rickie Fowler +50000

John Parry +50000

Cameron John +50000

Russell Henley +50000

Kurt Kitayama +50000

Kristoffer Reitan +50000

Matthew Southgate +75000

Min Woo Lee +75000

Sahith Theegala +75000

Hennie du Plessis +75000

Jesper Svensson +75000

Eugenio Chacarra +75000

Shaun Norris +75000

Ryan Fox +75000

Keegan Bradley +75000

Alex Noren +75000

Peter Uihlein +100000

Alex Smalley +100000

Marco Penge +100000

Brooks Koepka +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

MJ Daffue +100000

Marcus Plunkett +100000

Max Homa +100000

Laurie Canter +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Casey Jarvis +100000

Michael Brennan +100000

Kazuma Kobori +100000

Andy Sullivan +100000

Ryo Hisatsune +100000

Eric Cole +100000

Jose Luis Ballester +100000

Aldrich Potgieter +100000