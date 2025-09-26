Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll are both looking to have solid Year 1s at their new stops. They each have the chance to move to 2-2 on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, when the Bears travel to face the Raiders in Las Vegas. Will Caleb Williams and Geno Smith shine again after each quarterback had strong performances in Week 3?

Top Bears vs. Raiders props:

Caleb Williams Under 33.5 pass attempts (3.5 stars)

Geno Smith Over 252.5 passing yards (3.5 stars)

Kyle Monangai anytime touchdown +280

The last six times that Williams has faced an NFL team with a losing record, he's gone Under his passing attempts prop in five of them and has averaged just 27.3 pass attempts in that stretch. The SportsLine Projection Model likes that trend to continue, calculating 30.7 for Williams' Week 4 matchup.

Smith has averaged 258.5 passing yards in his last eight home games, going Over his passing yardage line in five of those contests. The model has come up with 267.4 passing yards for Smith, who will need to continue to air it out if the Raiders' run blocking remains among the worst in the NFL.

Kyle Monangai anytime touchdowns (+280)

Bears starting running back D'Andre Swift has mustered just 149 rushing yards on 42 carries (3.5 yards per carry) so far this season. Monangai's playing time was solid in Week 3, as the rookie's snap count was up to 28% against the Cowboys. Monangai only has 3.4 yards per carry on 13 attempts this season, but obviously it's a smaller sample size than Swift's 42 carries. I think Ben Johnson wants a split backfield like he had with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit, so expect to see more Monangai against a mediocre Raiders run defense.