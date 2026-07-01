Best sports betting payment methods July 2026

Finding the best payment methods for sports betting is crucial for every sports bettor, as there are numerous ways to deposit and withdraw at sports betting apps. This guide will compare the sportsbook deposit methods and withdrawal options at the major U.S. sportsbooks. Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook today here:
Sports betting payment methods at a glance
Payment method
Deposit speed
Withdrawal speed
Fees
Sportsbooks for this method
PayPal
Instant
Minutes to two days
None
DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Fanatics, Caesars, Hard Rock Bet
Apple Pay
Instant
Minutes to a few hours
None
DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Fanatics, Caesars, Hard Rock Bet
Venmo
Instant
Minutes to two days
None
DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Fanatics, Hard Rock Bet
Credit card
Instant if approved
Generally not allowed
None
Hard Rock Bet
Debit card
Instant if approved
Around one day
None
DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Fanatics, Caesars, Hard Rock Bet
PayNearMe
A few minutes after payment
Not supported
Usually $3.95-$4.95
DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Hard Rock Bet
Gift card
Instant
Not supported
None
DraftKings, FanDuel
Wire transfer
Same day to two business days
One to two days
Free deposit, $10-$30 withdrawal fee
DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars
Play+
Instant
Minutes to a few hours
None
DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, bet365, Fanatics, Hard Rock Bet
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Best sports betting payment methods by category
Here is a look at the best payment methods based on withdrawals, deposits, speed and experience level.
Fastest withdrawals/payouts
Play+ is available at almost every major sportsbook now, and it has one of the fastest withdrawal speeds of any sports betting payment method. Venmo, PayPal and Apple Pay are all generally fast withdrawal options as well, while a wire transfer takes longer.
Best for deposits
Venmo and PayPal offer instant deposits at the major sportsbooks, making them excellent options for depositing. They also charge no fees.
Best for no fees
Most of the top payment methods for sports betting do not include fees, with wire transfers and PayNearMe being two exceptions. PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo and Play+ are all free options for sports bettors.
Best for beginners
Beginners will want the easiest and simplest options. Venmo, PayPal and debit cards are all straightforward, and many people already have accounts that can be used for those payment methods for sports betting.
How to deposit money at a sportsbook
Create an account
Click the 'deposit' section on the app or website
Choose your payment method
Enter your deposit amount
Confirm transaction
Verify funds are available
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Using PayPal at sports betting sites
PayPal is a digital payments platform that allows people to move money between bank accounts, debit cards and credit cards without directly sharing that information with the merchant where the purchase is being made. It is a popular payment method for sports betting because it is widely accepted and simple to navigate.
Sportsbooks that accept PayPal
PayPal is offered at every major sportsbook, including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbook.
How to deposit
Once someone has set up their PayPal account and linked their bank account or debit card, depositing into the sportsbook is easy. You simply choose PayPal from the list of payment methods for sports betting and login to your account. After you make the payment through PayPal, the funds will be available immediately at your sportsbook.
Withdrawal speed
The withdrawal speed varies based on the sportsbook and the transaction, but PayPal withdrawals are generally processed within 24 hours.
Using Apple Pay at sports betting sites
Apple Pay is a digital wallet from Apple that lets users make payments with their various Apple products, such as an iPhone or Mac. It is a common payment method for sports betting because it features fast deposits and avoids having to manually enter payment information.
Sportsbooks that accept Apple Pay
Almost all the top sportsbooks support Apple Pay deposits, including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, bet365 and Fanatics Sportsbook. However, it is deposit-only in most cases.
How to deposit
Choose Apple Pay from the list of deposit options at your sportsbook, then choose your deposit amount and verify the payment with your Apple password, Face ID or Touch ID.
Withdrawal speed
Withdrawals via Apple Pay are generally not supported, but there are some exceptions. For example, DraftKings allows Apple Pay withdrawals if the Apple Pay account is linked to an eligible debit card that was used for a deposit.
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Using Visa at sports betting sites
Visa is a global company that operates one of the largest payment networks in the world, allowing people to send and receive money through credit, debit and prepaid cards. Sportsbook credit cards are generally no longer allowed, but Visa debit cards remain a popular, secure option.
Sportsbooks that accept Visa
Visa credit cards have been phased out at most sportsbooks due to responsible gambling concerns, but Visa debit cards are allowed at every major sportsbook.
How to deposit
Bettors can choose 'debit card' from the list of deposit methods, and then enter their Visa debit card information to complete the deposit.
Withdrawal speed
Visa debit card withdrawals are sometimes supported as a withdrawal method, but most payments typically go through the actual bank account itself.
Using Mastercard at sports betting sites
Like Visa, Mastercard is a global company that operates a major payment network using debit, credit and prepaid cards to enable electronic transactions. Mastercard processes payments securely between banks and merchants.
Sportsbooks that accept Mastercard
Mastercard credit cards are no longer an option at most sportsbooks, but Mastercard debit cards are a secure deposit method.
How to deposit
Simply choose 'debit card' at the deposit page, and then enter your Mastercard information to complete the deposit.
Withdrawal speed
Mastercard debit card withdrawals are sometimes supported as a withdrawal method, but most payments typically go through the actual bank account itself
How long do sportsbook withdrawals take?
Brand
Apple Pay
Visa (debit)
Mastercard (debit)
PayPal
Less than 24 hours
Less than 24 hours
Less than 24 hours
1-2 days
Not supported
Less than 24 hours
Less than 24 hours
1-2 days
Not supported
1-2 days
1-2 days
1-2 days
Not supported
1-3 days
1-3 days
Less than 24 hours
Less than 24 hours
1-3 days
1-3 days
Less than 24 hours
Not supported
1-2 days
1-2 days
1-2 days
Less than 48 hours
Not supported
Not supported
1-2 days
Sportsbook withdrawals vary depending on the site, but most methods take less than 48 hours. Apple Pay is generally one of the fastest methods when available, while debit cards are usually slower. Finding the right option usually comes down to which methods you have available and which deposit method you used.
Sports betting payment methods FAQ
Here are some common questions regarding sports betting payment methods:
What payment methods do sportsbooks accept?
Sportsbooks continue to add new payment methods, with some of the current popular options including PayPal, Venmo, debit cards, Apple Pay and Play+.
Can I use a credit card to bet on sports?
Credit cards have been largely phased out of sports betting due to responsible gambling concerns. They are still an option in some states at some sportsbooks, but they are generally not an option.
What sportsbooks accept PayPal?
Every major sportsbook accepts PayPal, as it is one of the easiest and most convenient sportsbook deposit methods.
How long does a sportsbook withdrawal take?
The length of a sportsbook withdrawal depends on the sportsbook and the payment method that is being used. Some withdrawals are processed in a few hours, while others can take several days.
What is the fastest payout sportsbook?
DraftKings and FanDuel are among the fastest paying sportsbooks, as there are multiple options to withdraw funds quickly.
Do sportsbooks charge withdrawal fees?
Most of the withdrawal options at sportsbooks are free of charge, while some methods like wire transfers can carry a small fee.
How do I deposit on DraftKings?
Depositing on DraftKings is a simple process. Users just head to the 'deposit' page and choose their payment method.
How do I deposit on FanDuel?
FanDuel also has a clean interface that makes it easy to deposit funds. There is a clearly visible deposit page with various payment methods listed. The FanDuel withdrawal time varies based on the payment method.