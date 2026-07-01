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Best sports betting payment methods July 2026

In this sports betting payment methods guide, we break down every major deposit and withdrawal option available at legal U.S. sportsbooks, including speed, fees, and which apps accept each method

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6 min read
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Finding the best payment methods for sports betting is crucial for every sports bettor, as there are numerous ways to deposit and withdraw at sports betting apps. This guide will compare the sportsbook deposit methods and withdrawal options at the major U.S. sportsbooks. Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook today here:

Sports betting payment methods at a glance

Payment method

Deposit speed

Withdrawal speed

Fees

Sportsbooks for this method

PayPal

Instant

Minutes to two days

None

DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Fanatics, Caesars, Hard Rock Bet

Apple Pay

Instant

Minutes to a few hours

None

DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Fanatics, Caesars, Hard Rock Bet

Venmo

Instant

Minutes to two days

None

DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Fanatics, Hard Rock Bet

Credit card

Instant if approved

Generally not allowed

None

Hard Rock Bet

Debit card

Instant if approved

Around one day

None

DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Fanatics, Caesars, Hard Rock Bet 

PayNearMe

A few minutes after payment

Not supported

Usually $3.95-$4.95

DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Hard Rock Bet

Gift card

Instant 

Not supported 

None

DraftKings, FanDuel

Wire transfer

Same day to two business days

One to two days

Free deposit, $10-$30 withdrawal fee

DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars

Play+

Instant

Minutes to a few hours

None

DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, bet365, Fanatics, Hard Rock Bet

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here and start wagering:

Best sports betting payment methods by category

Here is a look at the best payment methods based on withdrawals, deposits, speed and experience level.  

Fastest withdrawals/payouts

Play+ is available at almost every major sportsbook now, and it has one of the fastest withdrawal speeds of any sports betting payment method. Venmo, PayPal and Apple Pay are all generally fast withdrawal options as well, while a wire transfer takes longer. 

Best for deposits

Venmo and PayPal offer instant deposits at the major sportsbooks, making them excellent options for depositing. They also charge no fees.  

Best for no fees

Most of the top payment methods for sports betting do not include fees, with wire transfers and PayNearMe being two exceptions. PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo and Play+ are all free options for sports bettors.  

Best for beginners 

Beginners will want the easiest and simplest options. Venmo, PayPal and debit cards are all straightforward, and many people already have accounts that can be used for those payment methods for sports betting. 

How to deposit money at a sportsbook

  1. Create an account

  2. Click the 'deposit' section on the app or website

  3. Choose your payment method

  4. Enter your deposit amount

  5. Confirm transaction

  6. Verify funds are available 

Looking for a new sports betting app? Try Bet365 here:

Using PayPal at sports betting sites

PayPal is a digital payments platform that allows people to move money between bank accounts, debit cards and credit cards without directly sharing that information with the merchant where the purchase is being made. It is a popular payment method for sports betting because it is widely accepted and simple to navigate. 

Sportsbooks that accept PayPal

PayPal is offered at every major sportsbook, including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbook. 

How to deposit 

Once someone has set up their PayPal account and linked their bank account or debit card, depositing into the sportsbook is easy. You simply choose PayPal from the list of payment methods for sports betting and login to your account. After you make the payment through PayPal, the funds will be available immediately at your sportsbook.  

Withdrawal speed

The withdrawal speed varies based on the sportsbook and the transaction, but PayPal withdrawals are generally processed within 24 hours.  

Using Apple Pay at sports betting sites

Apple Pay is a digital wallet from Apple that lets users make payments with their various Apple products, such as an iPhone or Mac. It is a common payment method for sports betting because it features fast deposits and avoids having to manually enter payment information. 

Sportsbooks that accept Apple Pay

Almost all the top sportsbooks support Apple Pay deposits, including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, bet365 and Fanatics Sportsbook. However, it is deposit-only in most cases. 

How to deposit 

Choose Apple Pay from the list of deposit options at your sportsbook, then choose your deposit amount and verify the payment with your Apple password, Face ID or Touch ID. 

Withdrawal speed

Withdrawals via Apple Pay are generally not supported, but there are some exceptions. For example, DraftKings allows Apple Pay withdrawals if the Apple Pay account is linked to an eligible debit card that was used for a deposit. 

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Using Visa at sports betting sites

Visa is a global company that operates one of the largest payment networks in the world, allowing people to send and receive money through credit, debit and prepaid cards. Sportsbook credit cards are generally no longer allowed, but Visa debit cards remain a popular, secure option.  

Sportsbooks that accept Visa

Visa credit cards have been phased out at most sportsbooks due to responsible gambling concerns, but Visa debit cards are allowed at every major sportsbook.  

How to deposit 

Bettors can choose 'debit card' from the list of deposit methods, and then enter their Visa debit card information to complete the deposit.   

Withdrawal speed

Visa debit card withdrawals are sometimes supported as a withdrawal method, but most payments typically go through the actual bank account itself.  

Using Mastercard at sports betting sites

Like Visa, Mastercard is a global company that operates a major payment network using debit, credit and prepaid cards to enable electronic transactions. Mastercard processes payments securely between banks and merchants. 

Sportsbooks that accept Mastercard

Mastercard credit cards are no longer an option at most sportsbooks, but Mastercard debit cards are a secure deposit method.  

How to deposit 

Simply choose 'debit card' at the deposit page, and then enter your Mastercard information to complete the deposit.   

Withdrawal speed

Mastercard debit card withdrawals are sometimes supported as a withdrawal method, but most payments typically go through the actual bank account itself

How long do sportsbook withdrawals take?

Brand

Apple Pay

Visa (debit)

Mastercard (debit)

PayPal

DraftKings

Less than 24 hours

Less than 24 hours

Less than 24 hours

1-2 days

FanDuel

Not supported

Less than 24 hours

Less than 24 hours

1-2 days

Caesars

Not supported

1-2 days

1-2 days

1-2 days

BetMGM

Not supported

1-3 days

1-3 days

Less than 24 hours

bet365

Less than 24 hours

1-3 days

1-3 days

Less than 24 hours

Fanatics Sportsbook

Not supported

1-2 days

1-2 days

1-2 days

Hard Rock Bet

Less than 48 hours

Not supported

Not supported

1-2 days

Sportsbook withdrawals vary depending on the site, but most methods take less than 48 hours. Apple Pay is generally one of the fastest methods when available, while debit cards are usually slower. Finding the right option usually comes down to which methods you have available and which deposit method you used. 

Sports betting payment methods FAQ

Here are some common questions regarding sports betting payment methods:

What payment methods do sportsbooks accept?

Sportsbooks continue to add new payment methods, with some of the current popular options including PayPal, Venmo, debit cards, Apple Pay and Play+. 

Can I use a credit card to bet on sports?

Credit cards have been largely phased out of sports betting due to responsible gambling concerns. They are still an option in some states at some sportsbooks, but they are generally not an option. 

What sportsbooks accept PayPal?

Every major sportsbook accepts PayPal, as it is one of the easiest and most convenient sportsbook deposit methods. 

How long does a sportsbook withdrawal take?

The length of a sportsbook withdrawal depends on the sportsbook and the payment method that is being used. Some withdrawals are processed in a few hours, while others can take several days. 

What is the fastest payout sportsbook?

DraftKings and FanDuel are among the fastest paying sportsbooks, as there are multiple options to withdraw funds quickly. 

Do sportsbooks charge withdrawal fees?

Most of the withdrawal options at sportsbooks are free of charge, while some methods like wire transfers can carry a small fee. 

How do I deposit on DraftKings?

Depositing on DraftKings is a simple process. Users just head to the 'deposit' page and choose their payment method. 

How do I deposit on FanDuel?

FanDuel also has a clean interface that makes it easy to deposit funds. There is a clearly visible deposit page with various payment methods listed. The FanDuel withdrawal time varies based on the payment method.

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