Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Mariners-Mets, Dodgers-Diamondbacks, MLB on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are nine games on Monday's MLB schedule, headlined by matchups like Mariners vs. Mets and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, which both start at 9:40 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Mariners will try to extend their six-game winning streak on Monday night against the Mets as they open a three-game series at T-Mobile Park. New York is coming off a three-game sweep of Miami and has won four straight overall. The Mariners are -140 favorites in the Monday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 7.

Elsewhere, the defending World Series champion Dodgers have only lost three games since May 12, and they are coming off a series victory over the Phillies. They are in Arizona for a National League West battle on Monday night, with Arizona sitting 6.5 games back in the standings. Los Angeles is a -160 road favorite, while the over/under is 9. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.