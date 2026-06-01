Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Mets-Mariners, Dodgers-Diamondbacks, MLB on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Baseball takes center stage on Monday with nine MLB games, including Mariners vs. Mets and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, which both begin at 9:40 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Mariners and Mets are both surging heading into their series opener on Monday night, as Seattle has won six straight games and New York has won four straight. Juan Soto's grand slam headlined New York's 10-1 win over Miami on Sunday, completing the series sweep. The Mariners are -140 home favorites in the Monday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 7.

Another 9:40 p.m. ET matchup is Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers in the National League West. The Dodgers sit atop the division, while Arizona is 6.5 games back in third place. Los Angeles, which is an MLB-best 14-3 since May 12, is a -160 road favorite on Monday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.