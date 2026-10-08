The Montreal Alouettes have a perfect home record in the 2026 CFL season, and they'll put that on the line in Week 19 when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Roughriders have lost three in a row to put their playoff position in some jeopardy, and they'll look to make a statement with a win over Montreal. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt gives out his best bets for Week 19 CFL games, including Saskatchewan vs. Montreal.

Bet on Week 19 CFL games with DraftKings to get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5+:

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 38-30 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for Week 19.

CFL Week 19 picks

Hamilton +6.5 vs. Edmonton

B.C. -13.5 vs. Ottawa

Calgary +1.5 vs. Winnipeg

Montreal -5.5 vs. Saskatchewan

Hamilton +6.5 vs. Edmonton

The Ticats offense has found its mojo in the last three games of the season, one of which was against these very Elks. It has been fun to see this team continue fighting despite their circumstances. Coming into this road matchup, the Elks are looking to lock up first place in the West Division and will definitely play to win by as much as possible. I just don't know if the Ticats will concede enough for Edmonton to cover the nearly touchdown spread.

B.C. -13.5 vs. Ottawa

Whether or not the Ottawa RedBlacks will ever win a game has been one of the most fascinating storylines to follow all season long. What makes it difficult to see in a nine-team league is that you know which teams are bringing what to the table. The schedule never gets any easier for Ottawa, and it is tougher to find the one game where you think it can win. This week, the RedBlacks will not only fail to win but also fail to cover.

Get up to $250 in bonus bets with the latest FanDuel promo code when you bet $5+ for five days, including on Week 19 CFL games:

Calgary +1.5 vs. Winnipeg

There's something about this matchup this particular season that doesn't bode well for the Blue Bombers. I truly believe this is the year the Bombers aren't as offensively explosive as they've been in recent seasons. One thing about the Stampeders' offense is that they've had their horses running on the offensive side of the ball all year long. Look for them to gallop into Winnipeg and ride out with a victory.

Montreal -5.5 vs. Saskatchewan

Montreal is the best team in the CFL and it welcomes Saskatchewan, a team that has slowed down toward the end of the season. It has been an uncharacteristic second half of the season for the Riders, and it'll be interesting to see if they can get off of the mat against the Alouettes. I worry about their defense more than anything in this matchup, as they haven't been able to get stops or look like the defense we saw last season in Riderville.