The 2026 CFL regular season is almost over, with Week 21 action being the last set of games before the playoffs. While there may not be much to look at when it comes to which teams will be in the postseason, the exact matchups are still to be determined. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has taken this into account when giving out his best bets for Week 21.

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Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. He is 40-36 on CFL spread picks this season. Here are his best bets for Week 21.

CFL Week 21 picks

Montreal +1.5 vs. Toronto

Winnipeg -7.5 vs. B.C.

Ottawa +3.5 vs. Hamilton

Saskatchewan -1.5 vs. Edmonton

Montreal +1.5 vs. Toronto

Since neither team has much to play for, this matchup comes down to just old-fashioned pride. The Alouettes understand the long game of keeping their guys healthy for the playoffs but will not pass up the opportunity to stick it to their East Division rivals one more time. The question in this game is how long it will take before we start seeing reserves enter the contest. Either way, I'll side with the Alouettes, who have much better depth.

Winnipeg -7.5 vs. B.C.

Winnipeg finds itself in a 'win-and-in' scenario here against the Lions, who have already clinched their spot in the postseason. That's a lot of pressure for the veteran, battle-tested Bombers, but they are more than equipped to handle it. Whether they win or not is not truly our concern here. What we are mainly concerned about is whether or not they can cover the spread. Because we've seen teams with their backs against the wall perform well this season, there's no reason for me to believe the Bombers won't come out firing on all cylinders.

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Ottawa +3.5 vs. Hamilton

You have to tip your cap to the Ottawa RedBlacks for getting their first win of the season last week. It keeps them from being the punchline and lifts a huge weight off of their shoulders. You also have to be excited to see what quarterback Bryson Barnes can do in his second start of the season after throwing for 337 yards and two scores in their victory over the Argos. Ottawa is entering this game with confidence and will look to close out a tumultuous season on a positive note.

Saskatchewan -1.5 vs. Edmonton

Saskatchewan is another team that needs a win to determine whether its road to the Grey Cup goes through the East Division or West Division. Ideally, the easier path to Calgary for the Riders is through the West, so winning this game against Edmonton is of utmost importance. Defensively, the Riders did an excellent job last weekend against Montreal. It's that same type of effort we saw from this team last season when they were one of the league's better defenses. I expect them to replicate that effort against the Elks' reserves.