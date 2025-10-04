The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers have both stumbled out of the gates with 1-3 starts. They play each other on Sunday in Carolina, with each team trying to pick up a second win to try and turn around their season. Which player props should you be eyeing for this Week 5 clash?

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based on each player's average across the simulations. So which player props should you target for Dolphins vs. Panthers?

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season underway.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook to look at our top props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Dolphins-Panthers game, including more player props.

Top Dolphins vs. Panthers props:

Bryce Young Under 33.5 pass attempts (5 stars)

Tua Tagovailoa Under 222.5 passing yards (4 stars)

De'Von Achane Under 14.5 rushing attempts (3.5 stars)

Young has gone Under his passing attempts prop in four of his past five games against teams with losing records. The model strongly suggests backing that trend to continue, as it projects just 26.8 pass attempts for Young for a sizable edge on this prop.

Tagovailoa has averaged 209.8 passing yards in his past five games, going Under this prop line in four of them. He's now without Tyreek Hill for the rest of the season after Hill tore several ligaments in his dislocated left knee, and the model projects Tagovailoa for 198.2 passing yards in his first full game this season without his top weapon.

Achane cleared 14.5 rushing attempts for the first time this season on Thursday night after he had 20 totes against the Jets on Monday night. But he's had 7, 11 and 12 carries in his other three games, and the model has calculated him for just 11.8 rushing attempts against the Panthers.