The Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) will look to even the NLCS at 1-1 when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers (103-59) for Monday's Game 2. The Brewers prevailed in Sunday's Game 1, 2-1, behind 4.2 scoreless innings from their bullpen, which followed starter Jacob Misiorowski allowing just 1 ER over 4.1 IP. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-9, 2.53 ERA) will start for L.A., countered by Milwaukee's Logan Henderson (11-3, 2.47 ERA). L.A. entered the 2026 MLB playoffs having won all three of its previous postseason series with Milwaukee. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch is at 5 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee. The Brewers won the regular season series 4-3. Los Angeles is the -135 favorite on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Dodgers odds, while the over/under is 7. Before making any Dodgers vs. Brewers picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Dodgers vs. Brewers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Brewers vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Brewers money line Dodgers -135, Brewers +112 Dodgers vs. Brewers over/under 7 runs Dodgers vs. Brewers run line Dodgers -1.5 (+135) Dodgers vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Brewers vs. Dodgers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Dodgers vs. Brewers, the model is going Over 7 combined runs for the total at the best betting apps. The teams have averaged exactly 7 total runs over their last seven meetings, but Dodgers games have averaged 8.6 combined runs over Yamamoto's last five starts. Also, it's important to note that this will be a 4 p.m. local start, and Henderson has performed worse across the board in day starts than at night.

The 24-year-old has a higher ERA, batting average against and OPS allowed in day starts, while also having a lower strikeout rate in these games compared to at night. A total of five batters are projected to top 1.5 total bases, on average, as each squad is forecasted to score over 4.0 runs. With that, the model calls for 9.1 total runs as the Over connects 75% of the time. Get the Brewers vs. Dodgers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Brewers picks

After simulating every pitch of Brewers vs. Dodgers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.