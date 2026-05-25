DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Athletics vs. Mariners, MLB on Monday

The New York Knicks will have a chance to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals on Monday, and it's a perfect opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. New York will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight, and you can also boost your bankroll by wagering on top MLB matchups like Padres vs. Phillies and Athletics vs. Mariners. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

Since falling behind 2-1 in their first-round series against the Hawks, the Knicks have won 10 of their last 11 games during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, and all but one of those wins have been by double-digits. Now New York has a chance to close out its Eastern Conference Finals series on Monday in Cleveland, with Game 4 tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers will need a win to stay alive and will also have to make history to survive, as no team has come from down 3-0 to win an NBA playoff series. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list New York as the 2.5-point road favorite, and the Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds also set the over/under at 217.5 points. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The 2025 MLB season continues with 13 games on Memorial Day, including the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m. ET. Randy Vazquez will be on the mound for the Padres (31-21), while Jesus Luzardo is scheduled to make the start for the Phillies (26-27). The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Philadelphia as the -126 favorite on the road while San Diego is the +105 underdog.

Then there's a first vs. second matchup in the AL West with the Seattle Mariners hosting the Sacramento Athletics. Seattle (25-29) won the division a season ago, but is second to the Athletics (27-26) in the standings entering Monday. The pitching matchup will be Aaron Civale vs. Luis Castillo, and Seattle is the -118 favorite at home while the Athletics are -102 underdogs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.