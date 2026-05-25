DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Athletics vs. Mariners, MLB on Monday

It's Memorial Day on Monday, and it also happens to be a busy day on the sports calendar, making it an ideal time to consider using the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Use it to boost your bankroll while wagering on Cavaliers vs. Knicks in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, or a big matchup in the MLB like Athletics vs. Mariners. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have their backs against the wall in the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, as they've fallen behind 3-0 in the series against the New York Knicks. No team in NBA history has been able to come back from a 3-0 deficit, but the Cavaliers are already 2-0 in elimination games during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

However, New York has won 10 games in a row, and nine of those victories have been by double-digits. Tipoff for Monday's matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Knicks as 2.5-point road favorites while the over/under is 217.5. New York is now +260 to win the NBA championship, while Cleveland is a +20000 longshot. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The 2025 MLB season continues with 13 games on Memorial Day, including the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m. ET. Randy Vazquez will be on the mound for the Padres (31-21), while Jesus Luzardo is scheduled to make the start for the Phillies (26-27). The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Philadelphia as the -126 favorite on the road while San Diego is the +105 underdog.

Then there's a first vs. second matchup in the AL West with the Seattle Mariners hosting the Sacramento Athletics. Seattle (25-29) won the division a season ago, but is second to the Athletics (27-26) in the standings entering Monday. The pitching matchup will be Aaron Civale vs. Luis Castillo, and Seattle is the -118 favorite at home while the Athletics are -102 underdogs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.