Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Dodgers-Mariners, MLB betting on Wednesday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and our MLB experts to provide predictions for White Sox vs. Yankees, Cubs vs. Cardinals and Dodgers vs. Mariners. We've used those MLB picks to craft our Wednesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model also simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

White Sox vs. Yankees: Ben Rice to homer (+332)

Cardinals vs. Cubs: Chicago to win outright (-120)

Dodgers vs. Mariners: Los Angeles to win outright (-150)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +1220 (risk $100 to profit $1220, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

White Sox vs. Yankees: Ben Rice to homer (+332)

"Ben Rice is available at +332 on DK, and with our projected line at +324, there's value here. Ben Rice has 6 home runs over his last 14 games on the road," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "Ben Rice has the platoon advantage against right-handed Davis Martin and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .282 average with a 1.010 OPS in 279 PA, with 22 of his 31 HRs coming off right-handed pitching this season." Back Rice to homer at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Cardinals vs. Cubs: Chicago to win outright (-120)



The Cubs have taken the first two games of the series in dominant fashion, beating the Cardinals 7-3 in Game 1 and 10-2 in Game 2. Now they can clinch a series win on the road against their arch rivals and Matthew Boyd has been pitching well of late. He's gone at least six innings and allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his last four starts. Cardinals starter Dustin May, on the other hand, has a 4.59 ERA on the season. The model predicts that Chicago wins in 57% of simulations. Back the Cubs at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Mariners: Los Angeles to win outright (-150)

"I'll lay the juice again for the Eric Lauer Dodgers experience. Heck, I'd probably play this line up to at least -200. Since coming over to Los Angeles, the Dodgers are 8-0 when Lauer pitches for them," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Not to mention that current Mariners hitters are only 7 of 41 against him (.171 average). Until this fad loses, I'll keep playing it over and over again." Back the Dodgers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.