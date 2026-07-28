Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Rays vs. Rangers, MLB betting on Tuesday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. SportsLine's MLB experts have provided picks for Tigers vs. Orioles, Angels vs. Astros and Rays vs. Rangers on Tuesday. We've used those picks to craft our Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model also simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Tigers vs. Orioles: Detroit to win outright (-144)

Rays vs. Rangers: Tampa Bay to win outright (-180)

Angels vs. Astros: Pete Lambert Under 5.5 total hits allowed (-156)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +332 (risk $100 to profit $332, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Tigers vs. Orioles: Detroit to win outright (-144)

"After losing the first game of this three game series against the Orioles on Monday, I like the Tigers to bounce back behind second-year pitcher Troy Melton. The right hander has started ten games for Detroit and owns a 5-1 record with a sparkling 1.95 ERA," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "The Tigers are 8-2 in Melton's starts this season and he has only surrendered more than two runs once. I'm also just fine fading Dean Kremer, who has posted a 5.06 ERA and is 1-3 in six 2026 starts for Baltimore." Back Detroit at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Rays vs. Rangers: Tampa Bay to win outright (-180)



"Possible AL playoff preview between division leaders. After a rough start out of the All-Star break, the Rays are rolling again and come off a home sweep of Cleveland to improve to an astounding 38-15 at the Trop. Tampa Bay was off Monday to reset the bullpen, etc," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Wish it were someone other than Griffin Jax pitching tonight, but he has been better at home. The Rangers had to play Monday and used their two highest-leverage relievers in a home win over Seattle. Tonight's pitcher Cal Quantrill is the definition of mediocre and has a 5.50 ERA this month. Texas is a game under .500 away." Back the Rays at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Angels vs. Astros: Pete Lambert Under 5.5 total hits allowed (-156)

"Peter Lambert has been a revelation for the Astros. Pitching to a 3.03 ERA, the righty has been a stabilizing force atop a revamped Houston rotation. Having only allowed 72 hits in 98 innings, Lambert is under this line in 13/17 starts," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. While he does skew better against lefties, and his matchup tonight, the Angels, are righty heavy - Lambert's .265 average allowed to righties is much higher than his .223 xBA. Plus, the Angels are far from formidable right now. The Halos are hitting .226 against righties over the last month, with their righty bats specifically hitting .195 over that span." Back Lambert at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday?

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