Sunday presents new customers with ample opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. There are huge matchups in the MLB and NBA, with Sunday Night Baseball featuring Mariners vs. Guardians while top NBA games include Thunder vs. Knicks and Nuggets vs. Warriors. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

There's a potential 2026 NBA Finals preview tonight with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the New York Knicks for a 7:40 p.m. ET tipoff. The Thunder have the best record in the West (58-16), but are trying to hold off a late charge from the Spurs for the top seed while the Knicks are third in the East (48-26), but are trying to chase down the Celtics for second and stave off the fourth-place Cavs. Oklahoma City is favored by 8.5 at home and the over/under is 223.5.

In the last game of the night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Golden State Warriors for a 10:10 p.m. ET. Denver is on a five-game winning streak and is now fifth in the West (47-28) while Golden State has won three in a row and is 10th in the conference at 36-38. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Nuggets as 12.5-point home favorites and the over/under is currently 238.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Sunday MLB betting preview

The 2026 MLB season is underway and the first edition of Sunday Night Baseball will pit the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park and the pitching matchup will be Emerson Hancock vs. Slade Cecconi.

This is the last of a four-game series between these two division winners from a season ago and Cleveland has taken two of the first three contests. However, the latest MLB odds from DraftKings price the Mariners as -143 favorites on the money line while Cleveland is the +119 road underdog. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.