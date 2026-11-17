You likely won't spend as much time sifting through the Week 11 NFL odds as before as a season-high six teams are on byes. Thus, there are fewer games to make NFL bets on, but small volume features several large Week 11 NFL spreads. Six games have a line of at least a touchdown including Bills vs. Dolphins (+16.5), Chiefs vs. Cardinals (+16.5), Bears vs. Saints (+11.5) and Broncos vs. Raiders (+10) One of the slimmer NFL lines is the last international game of the year as the 49ers are 3-point favorites over the Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday night. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The final contest to make Week 11 NFL bets on has the Bengals and Commanders each playing in primetime for the second week in a row, this time on Monday night. Even with coming off a mini-bye and being at home, the Commanders are 6.5-point underdogs. Another AFC North versus NFC East matchup sees the Steelers visiting the Eagles (+4.5), as Pittsburgh seeks its third straight win over its in-state rival. All of the updated Week 11 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 11 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top Week 11 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 11 NFL picks for the best betting apps is that the Cowboys (-8.5, 54.5) cover versus the Titans well over 50% of the time in an A-rated pick. Tennessee is just 3-8-1 (27%) ATS over its last dozen games versus NFC teams, while Dallas is on a 4-2 (67%) spread run against AFC squads. Even in a loss, the Cowboys just hung 40 points on what was a top-10 scoring defense in the 49ers, while the Titans have allowed 40-plus in back-to-back games. While both squads have bottom-6 defenses, the main difference lies in offensive rankings, with Dallas fifth in points, while Tennessee is 28th. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are projected for 200 combined receiving yards in helping Dallas cover, while the Over hits in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 11 NFL predictions: the the Saints (+11.5, 48.5) cover at Chicago at 1 p.m. ET. The Saints have been road warriors under Kellen Moore in covering in eight straight away games dating back to last year. They're the only team undefeated ATS on the road in 2026, while Chicago failed to cover in a home win over Tampa before its Week 10 bye. The Saints are situationally elite on offense, ranking in the top-7 in both redzone scoring and third-down conversions, and that's with Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson missing most of the year as both just returned to action. New Orleans has enough offensively to stick within this large number as it's forecasted to cover in more than 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 11 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 11 NFL schedule and just revealed seven teams projected to win by double digits, including one by nearly 20 points, potentially giving you a huge payday. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 11 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which seven picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $5,000, and find out.

Week 11 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads, scores

Get Week 11 NFL picks at SportsLine