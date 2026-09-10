The Rams and 49ers will kick off their seasons in Australia on Thursday in the first-ever NFL Melbourne Game. Kickoff is at 8:35 p.m. ET, but before that, creating an NFL SGP seems a proper way to commemorate this historic contest. From player props on reigning MVP Matthew Stafford to NFL picks on stars like Christian McCaffrey and Puka Nacua, your 49ers vs. Rams SGP could go in a number of different directions. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Stafford had seven passing TDs across two games versus San Fran a year ago, while his counterpart in Brock Purdy missed both due to injury. Both QBs have the same NFL prop line of 1.5 for passing touchdowns, though their NFL prop odds differ. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Rams picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Rams vs. 49ers prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed 49ers vs. Rams in the NFL Australia Game 2026 and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Los Angeles vs. San Francisco here.

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Top NFL Australia Game SGP picks

After simulating Rams vs. 49ers and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Davante Adams goes Under 4.5 receptions (-130) in a 4.5-star prop. While Adams had an NFL-high of 14 touchdown grabs last year, it was his least prolific season in terms of receptions in a decade. His 60 catches and 4.3 receptions per game were his lowest since 2015, and he became less of a factor in the Rams offense as the season went on. Adams had under 4.5 receptions in five of his last six games, including the postseason.

The 49ers allowed just five wideouts to go over 4.5 receptions over their last eight games in 2025. Considering that Puka Nacua led the NFL in receptions a year ago, if any Rams receiver has five or more receptions, it's likely to be him. Adams is projected to have 3.3 catches in Australia, making this an appealing NFL player prop as part of your same-game parlay. See which other NFL Melbourne Game same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make 49ers vs. Rams SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another eight NFL props that are rated 4.5 stars or better, including a pair of 5-star rated props. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Rams vs. 49ers predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the NFL Australia Game SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.