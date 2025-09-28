Sunday will be one of the biggest days on the sports calendar, as the bulk of NFL Week 4 will take place, the MLB regular season will come to a close and Teams USA will seek to pull off the biggest comeback in Ryder Cup history while facing an 11.5-4.5 deficit heading into singles play against Team Europe. There's also soccer, WNBA and NASCAR today, making it a paradise for online sports bettors. The SportsLine Projection Model has revealed its early best bets for Sunday to give you a head start on building your tickets, including Commanders money line (+112) over the Falcons in the NFL and Mariners (+1.5) on the run line over the Dodgers in the MLB.

Sunday NFL best bets

Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Commanders money line (+115)

Marcus Mariota will start in place of Jayden Daniels (knee) again and the Commanders will also be without Terry McLaurin (quad), but that didn't seem to be a problem last week. Mariota led a running game that has been completely rebuilt out of necessity in the last month (Brian Robinson was traded and Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles) to over 200 yards in a 41-24 beatdown of the Raiders. Meanwhile, the Falcons were just embarrassed in a 30-0 loss to the Panthers at home and Michael Penix Jr. has struggled. The model predicts that the Commanders win in 66% of simulations.

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Over 49.5 points (+115)

"These two haven't been playing dull games and don't expect that to change on Sunday in Inglewood. The Colts and new QB Daniel Jones have been a revelation in their 3-0 start, the offense in such a good groove that Rigiberto Sanchez has only had to punt once in the first three games," legendary football handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "Indy is scoring at a 34 ppg clip and has gone "over" handily in its last two. Meanwhile the Rams can certainly give chase or even set the pace with Matthew Stafford at the controls and looking good as ever, though LA might want to do something about its kicking game after Joshua Karty had a pair of FGs blocked in the 4th Q at Philadelphia last week."

Sunday MLB best bets

Game: Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Sunday, 3:10 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-194)

Neither team has anything of note to play for in this matchup with both teams having already clinched their respective divisions, so the model is riding the hot hand here. Seattle won 17 of its last 20 games to chase the Astros down in the AL West. The Mariners should also allow Bryce Miller pitch late into the game since he won't likely be a part of the team's playoff rotation while the Dodgers might be looking to feather Clayton Kershaw with big postseason starting decisions looming. The model has Seattle covering on the run line in 75% of simulations.

