The top seeds in each conference will try to retain home-court advantage on Thursday, providing the chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Both the Detroit Pistons (vs. Cleveland Cavaliers) and Oklahoma City Thunder (vs. Los Angeles Lakers) won their Game 1 contests on Tuesday and host again on Thursday. The model expects both top seeds not only to win, but also cover their spreads among its Thursday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

The model is backing the Pistons to cover as 3.5-point favorites and the Thunder to cover as 15.5-point favorites on Thursday. Both teams covered their numbers in their Game 1 victories. The model also sees value in the St. Louis Cardinals defeating the San Diego Padres as +144 underdogs in its MLB best bets today. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pistons (-3.5) vs. Cavaliers (-110)

Thunder (-15.5) vs. Lakers (-110)

Cardinals (+144) vs. Padres

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +789 (risk $100 to win $789, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pistons (-3.5) vs. Cavaliers (-110)

The Pistons pulled away late from the Cavaliers on Tuesday in a 111-101 win behind a late burst, closing the final five minutes on an 18-8 run. Detroit was able to frustrate James Harden, forcing seven turnovers and holding him to 1-for-7 on 3-pointers, and with the No. 3 scoring defense (108.6 points per game allowed) and No. 1 3-point defense (34.4%), that's a situation the Pistons can duplicate. The Pistons have won four straight after falling behind 3-1 to the Magic in the opening round, and each of those four wins came by at least seven points with an average margin of victory of 13.3 points. The Pistons are 9-3 against the spread over their last 12 home games, including the playoffs, and the model projects that to continue with the Pistons covering in 63% of simulations. Back the Pistons here, and claim $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Thunder (-15.5) vs. Lakers (-110)

The Thunder defeated the Lakers, 108-90, in Game 1 on Tuesday, despite 27 points from LeBron James and just 18 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA, the overwhelming favorite to win his second straight NBA MVP, was second in the league in scoring at 31.1 points per game this season. He also turned the ball over seven times on Tuesday, so the model expects a significantly better all-around game from the superstar guard. And the Thunder still won by 18 points despite SGA's lackluster performance. The Thunder have the No. 4 scoring offense (119.1 points per game) and No. 2 scoring defense (107.6 ppg allowed), and the model projects the Thunder to roll at home with OKC covering in 54% of simulations. Back the Thunder at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Cardinals (+144) vs. Padres

The Cardinals are starting left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, who is coming off holding the high-powered Dodgers to two runs over 5 2/3 innings on Friday. The Cardinals are 7-2 over their last nine games, including taking two of three games against the Dodgers with a 7-2 win in Liberatore's start. The Padres have won three of their last four games, but lost four straight before that stretch. They are sending Michael King, who allowed four runs to the White Sox on Saturday, to the mound. The model projects the Cardinals to win in 49% of simulations, compared to their implied odds of 41%, showcasing nice value in backing St. Louis on Thursday. Back the Cardinals at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Thursday?

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