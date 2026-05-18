The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Regardless of your favorite May sport, there's likely something for you on the Monday sports calendar with Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals of Spurs vs. Thunder, a Game 7 in the second round of the NHL playoffs, and a 14-game MLB slate. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have already revealed picks for these top games, including the model backing Over 5.5 total goals in Sabres vs. Canadiens for its Monday NHL best bets at DraftKings, following the trend of the series.

The model has also locked in a top MLB pick, backing Under 10.5 runs in Cubs vs. Brewers for Monday MLB best bets. One of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick on Thunder vs. Spurs in an 8:30 p.m. ET start for its NBA best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 8 on a 7-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spurs (+6.5) vs. Thunder (-105)

Canadiens vs. Sabres: Over 5.5 total goals (+105)

Brewers vs. Cubs: Under 10.5 total runs (+100)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +696 (risk $100 to win $696, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Spurs (+6.5) vs. Thunder (-105)

"This current line overestimates Oklahoma City's home-court advantage and rest differential," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "In fact, rest can sometimes equal rust. Although the Thunder are undefeated at 8-0 this postseason, they played two weak foes, missing key players. San Antonio's discipline in limiting turnovers (averaging just 13.4 per game in head-to-head contests) prevents Oklahoma City from generating easy transition opportunities. Additionally, the Spurs' frontcourt provides a considerable edge on the boards, resulting in extra possessions and limiting the Thunder's interior offense." Back the Spurs here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Canadiens vs. Sabres: Over 5.5 total goals (+105)

They've gone Over this total in five of the first six games in the series, including soaring past it in the last two contests. The Sabres defeated the Canadiens, 8-3, on Saturday after a 6-3 win for Montreal on Thursday. The Canadiens host Game 7, and all three games in Montreal totaled at least six goals. Given the pace this series has been played at, the model sees nice value in backing the Over, which cashes in 61.2% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Brewers vs. Cubs: Under 10.5 total runs (+100)

The Cubs are starting Shota Imanaga, who has a 2.32 ERA this season, which is 11th-best in baseball. He has allowed one run or fewer in six of his last eight starts, and in a rare "off" start for him based on this trend, Imanaga allowed two runs over seven innings on Wednesday to the Braves, who have the best record in baseball. The Brewers are starting Brandon Sproat, who, despite having a 5.75 ERA this season, has a 2.89 ERA in two May starts. The Brewers have gone Under this total in 14 straight games, and the model projects that to continue with the Under hitting in 66.3% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, NHL, MLB picks on Monday?

You've seen some of the model's Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.