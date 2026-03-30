Monday's eight-game NBA slate features two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference, plus the two teams with the best records in the NBA going head-to-head as top matchups to take advantage of the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Detroit Pistons at 9:30 p.m. ET, and one of the SportsLine Projection Model's top picks from the entire Monday NBA slate comes from this potential NBA Finals preview. Largely due to Detroit's extensive injury report, including Cade Cunningham (lung) out, the model is backing the Thunder to cover as 12.5-point favorites as one of its Monday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

A pair of SportsLine experts have locked in their Monday best bets, including one backing the Atlanta Hawks (-142) to defeat the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference battle, and another picking the Diamondbacks (-118) to defeat the Tigers for Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 24 on a sizzling 46-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Hawks (-142) to defeat the Celtics

Thunder (-12.5) vs. Pistons (-108)

Diamondbacks (-118) vs. Tigers

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +541 (risk $100 to win $541, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Hawks (-142) to defeat the Celtics

"The Hawks have won 12 straight home games, and they have a clean injury report entering Monday's showdown with Boston," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "It's a quick revenge spot for Atlanta, which fell 109-102 in Boston on Friday. The Celtics won in Charlotte on Sunday without Jaylen Brown or Derrick White, while the Hawks rested. Jayson Tatum poured in 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting, adding eight assists. It's unclear if Tatum will play on the second night of a back-to-back, and whether Brown and White will return; the Celtics' injury report has not been released. Either way, I like the young Hawks to stay hot at home." Back the Hawks to win at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Thunder (-12.5) vs. Pistons (-108)

The Thunder are playing the second half of a back-to-back, but the Pistons are trending to be the team more affected by the injury report. The Pistons remain without Cade Cunningham (lung). Although Detroit is 5-1 since he's been out, a matchup with the NBA-leading Thunder is a significantly tougher test than anyone else they've played. Jalen Duren (knee) and Tobias Harris (hip) are doubtful, as the Pistons could be without their three leading scorers. Meanwhile, the Thunder are coming off a 111-100 win over the Knicks on Sunday and have won 14 of their last 15 games. The model projects a Thunder rout at home, with Oklahoma City covering in 67% of simulations. Back the Thunder to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Diamondbacks (-118) vs. Tigers

"Justin Verlander is making his first start with the Tigers in 3,134 days," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "While that's a great story, I'm going to fade the 43-year-old on the road. The Tigers played on Sunday and used a couple of key relief pitchers, while Arizona has a rested bullpen after getting the day off. Michael Soroka is healthy, and if he can eat up 5 or 6 innings on Monday, the Diamondbacks should be in good shape once the game gets into the bullpens." Back the Diamondbacks to win at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

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