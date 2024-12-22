Oleksandr Usyk is still the unified heavyweight champion of the world. Usyk, who defeated Tyson Fury in May to claim the undisputed heavyweight crown, had to run it back against one of the best heavyweights of all time and did it once again. Usyk outpointed Fury 116-112 on all three judges' scorecards in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Usyk's immense skill was on full display as Fury tried to impose his will. Fury came into the fight at a career high 281 pounds and looked as though he would try to lean on the smaller Usyk throughout. Those plans went out the window fairly quick as both men let their hands go from the opening bell. Usyk slowly started to take over the fight in the middle rounds as the extra weight appeared to slow Tyson a bit. In the end, Usyk continued his incredible run as a pro with another incredible showing in the ring.

The undercard saw a pair of rising prospects pick up vicious knockouts and improve their resumes. Moses Itauma, the teenage heavyweight phenom, took care of veteran Demsey McKean in brutal fashion, scoring a first-round knockout. Junior middleweight Serhii Bohachuk managed to do the same in a showdown with Ismael Davis after some incredible back-and-forth action before the fight was called off in the sixth round. Bohachuk was originally scheduled to face Israil Madrimov, but Madrimov withdrew from the fight just weeks out after coming down with bronchitis.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you next time.

Usyk vs. Fury 2 fight card, results

Oleksandr Usyk (c) def. Tyson Fury via unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112)



Moses Itauma def. Demsey McKean via first-round KO

Serhii Bohachuk def. Ismael Davis via sixth-round TKO

Johnny Fisher def. Dave Allen via split decision (95-94, 93-96, 95-94)

Lee McGregor def. Isaac Lowe via unanimous decision (96-92, 97-91, 97-91)

Peter McGrail def. Rhys Edwards (96-95, 96-94, 96-94)

