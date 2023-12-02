While most sports fans spent Friday night focused on the Pac-12 Championship game that launched Washington into the College Football Playoff and/or Kansas' 69-65 victory over UConn inside Allen Fieldhouse, the No. 1 team in the country was upset on the road.
Final score: Northwestern 92, Purdue 88 in OT.
The Wildcats' Boo Buie took 20 shots, made half of them and finished with 31 points, nine assists, two steals and zero turnovers. Purdue's Zach Edey, the reigning CBS Sports National Player of the Year, got 35 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in defeat.
"Boo was just sensational," said Northwestern coach Chris Collins. "Forget about the 31 points, but nine assists and no turnovers? … To me, [that's] as good [of] a performance as he's had -- and any Northwestern player's had."
So now what?
Based on Friday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, it might seem like Marquette, which was No. 2 on Friday morning, should now elevate to No. 1 — but that feels wrong. The Golden Eagles at No. 2 behind only an undefeated Purdue team that beat them in last month's title game of the Maui Invitational made sense Friday morning. But Marquette is no longer a team whose only loss is to undefeated Purdue because Marquette is now a team whose only loss is to a one-loss Purdue team that just fell at Northwestern. In other words, Marquette's body of work also took a hit on Friday night, and that's why I've elevated undefeated Arizona to No. 1 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Arizona is 6-0 with a road win over the school ranked 10th (Duke) in the Top 25 And 1 and a neutral-court victory over the school ranked 20th (Michigan State) in the Top 25 And 1. That means the Wildcats are the sport's only undefeated team with multiple wins over schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 now that Purdue, which owns three such victories, is no longer undefeated. That's why it's appropriate to move Arizona to No. 1 in Saturday morning's Top 25 And 1, and I suspect the Wildcats will also take the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and USA Today Coaches poll when those rankings update Monday provided, of course, that Arizona handles Colgate Saturday inside the McKale Center and improves to 7-0.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 17 points and four assists in Thursday's 74-68 win over Michigan State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Colgate.
|2
|6-0
|2
Purdue
|Purdue allowed Northwestern to shoot 50% from 3-point range in Friday's 92-88 OT loss at Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Monday against Iowa.
|1
|7-1
|3
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 16 points and three assists in Tuesday's 93-56 win over Southern. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Wisconsin.
|1
|6-1
|4
Kansas
|K.J. Adams finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Friday's 69-65 win over UConn. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against UMKC.
|--
|7-1
|5
Houston
|LJ Cryer finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Friday's 66-60 win at Xavier. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Rice.
|--
|8-0
|6
UConn
|Cam Spencer was just 2-of-12 from the field in Fridays' 69-65 loss at Kansas. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina.
|--
|7-1
|7
Kentucky
|Reed Sheppard finished with 21 points and three steals in Tuesday's 95-73 win over Miami. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against UNC Wilmington.
|--
|6-1
|8
Baylor
|Langston Love finished with 23 points in Tuesday's 108-70 win over Nicholls. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Northwestern State.
|--
|7-0
|9
Gonzaga
|Ryan Nembhard finished with 22 points and five assists in Tuesday's 81-65 win over Cal State Bakersfield. The Zags' next game is Saturday against USC.
|--
|5-1
|10
Duke
|Jared McCain was 1-of-7 from the field in Wednesday's 80-75 loss at Arkansas. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|5-2
|11
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 20 points and 11 assists in Wednesday's 88-83 win over Colorado. The Rams' next game is Saturday against Washington.
|--
|7-0
|12
FAU
|Alijah Martin finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 83-58 win over Liberty. The Owls' next game is Saturday against Charleston.
|--
|6-1
|13
Texas
|Max Abmas finished with 26 points and six assists in Thursday's 77-58 win over Texas State. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday at Marquette.
|--
|6-1
|14
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 100-92 win over Tennessee. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|--
|6-1
|15
Tennessee
|Jordan Gainey was 1-of-9 from 3-point range in Wednesday's 100-92 loss at North Carolina. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against George Mason.
|--
|4-3
|16
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV was 2-of-10 from the field in Wednesday's 59-47 loss at Virginia. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against DePaul.
|--
|6-2
|17
Miami
|Nijel Pack was 1-of-6 from the field in Tuesday's 95-73 loss at Kentucky. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Notre Dame.
|--
|5-1
|18
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 79-65 win at Oklahoma State. The Bluejays' next game is Sunday at Nebraska.
|--
|6-1
|19
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 74-57 win over Virginia Tech. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Appalachian State.
|--
|5-1
|20
Michigan St.
|Jaden Akins finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 86-55 win over Georgia Southern. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday at Nebraska.
|--
|4-3
|21
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon finished with 19 points and two rebounds in Friday's 84-52 win over Western Illinois. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Rutgers.
|--
|5-1
|22
Oklahoma
|Otega Oweh finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 107-86 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Sooners' next game is Tuesday against Providence.
|--
|7-0
|23
Villanova
|TJ Bamba was 0-of-5 from the field in Wednesday's 78-65 loss to Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Kansas State.
|--
|6-2
|24
Memphis
|Jaykwon Walton was 1-of-9 from the field in Friday's 79-63 loss to Villanova. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|--
|5-1
|25
BYU
|Spencer Johnson finished with 22 points and five assists in Friday's 85-56 win over Fresno State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Evansville.
|--
|7-0
|26
UCLA
|Dylan Andrews finished with 17 points and five assists in Thursday's 66-65 win over UC Riverside. The Bruins' next game is Dec. 9 at Villanova.
|--
|5-2