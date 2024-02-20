Two seasons ago, back when Jamal Shead was merely the seventh-leading scorer on a Houston team headed to the Elite Eight, a video of the then-sophomore point guard went viral following an 83-82 loss at Alabama.
After Houston's Reggie Chaney angrily and intentionally dumped over a garbage can on his way to the locker room, Shead stopped, grabbed the garbage can, set it back upright and began to refill it with the spilled trash.
"Thank you, sir," you can hear one Alabama fan say.
At the time, it was just a viral video — and I honestly haven't thought much about it since it surfaced in December 2021. But as the years have rolled on and Shead has become arguably the best point guard in college basketball, what we've learned is that the video was an awesome and accurate reflection of the young man Elvin and Lysa Shead have raised. Everybody just raves about Shead's work ethic, commitment, demeanor, everything. Kelvin Sampson did it again late Monday after Shead scored 26 to lift the Cougars to a 73-65 win over Iowa State.
"Jamal Shead paid his dues -- and those are the guys that, when it comes time to step up, you can depend on," Sampson said. "He was the guy that was not going to let us lose tonight."
Houston's fourth-straight victory means Sampson's program is now alone in first in the Big 12 standings with just five regular-season games left. The Cougars remain No. 3 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Their next game is Saturday on the road against a Baylor team that's No. 6 in the Top 25 And 1 heading into Tuesday night's game at BYU.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
UConn
|Donovan Clingan finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 81-53 win over Marquette. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday at Creighton.
|--
|24-2
|2
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer was 1 of 7 from the field in Sunday's 73-69 loss at Ohio State. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Rutgers.
|--
|23-3
|3
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 26 points and six assists in Monday's 73-65 win over Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|23-3
|4
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 105-60 win over Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Washington State.
|--
|20-5
|5
Tennessee
|Jonas Aidoo finished with 11 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 88-53 win over Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at Missouri.
|--
|19-6
|6
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn finished with 20 points and four assists in Saturday's 94-81 win at West Virginia. The Bears' next game is Tuesday at BYU.
|--
|19-6
|7
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey was 1 of 8 from the field in Monday's 73-65 loss at Houston. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|20-6
|8
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 81-53 loss at UConn. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against DePaul.
|--
|19-6
|9
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 96-81 win over Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Virginia.
|--
|20-6
|10
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 67-57 win at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|20-6
|11
Duke
|Jared McCain finished with 35 points and three steals in Saturday's 76-67 win at Florida State. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at Miami.
|--
|20-5
|12
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes II finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 78-70 win over Fordham. The Flyers' next game is Wednesday at George Mason.
|--
|21-4
|13
Auburn
|Auburn shot 30.9% from the field in Saturday's 70-59 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|--
|20-6
|14
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 23 points and four assists in Saturday's 100-75 win over Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Florida.
|--
|18-7
|15
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 85-80 win at Maryland. The Illini's next game is Wednesday at Penn State.
|--
|19-6
|16
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 23 points and four steals in Friday's 81-70 win over New Mexico. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Utah State.
|--
|20-6
|17
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 18 points and eight assists in Saturday's 75-55 win over Utah State. The Rams' next game is Wednesday at New Mexico.
|--
|20-6
|18
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 79-57 win over Butler. The Bluejays' next game is Tuesday against UConn.
|--
|19-7
|19
Washington St.
|Myles Rice finished with 14 points and five assists in Saturday's 72-59 win over Stanford. The Cougars' next game is Thursday at Arizona.
|--
|20-6
|20
South Carolina
|South Carolina missed 14 of the 20 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 64-63 loss to LSU. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|--
|21-5
|21
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 88-82 win at Georgia. The Gators' next game is Wednesday at Alabama.
|--
|18-7
|22
Kentucky
|Adou Thiero finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win at Auburn. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at LSU.
|--
|18-7
|23
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit was 2 of 10 from the field in Saturday's 88-86 loss at Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Maryland.
|--
|17-9
|24
Saint Mary's
|Augustas Marciulionis finished with 28 points and six assists in Thursday's 103-59 win over Pepperdine. The Gaels' next game is Tuesday against San Francisco.
|--
|21-6
|25
TCU
|Micah Peavy finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 75-72 win at Kansas State. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday at Texas Tech.
|--
|18-7
|26
Michigan St.
|Tyson Walker finished with 19 points and three steals in Saturday's 73-63 win at Michigan. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Iowa.
|--
|17-9