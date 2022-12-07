Illinois trailed by double-digits with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday night, wasn't getting a good performance from Terrence Shannon Jr., and seemed on the verge of becoming the latest team to fall to Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns.
Then a switch flipped.
The Illini closed regulation on a 22-12 run -- despite not getting a single point from Shannon, their leading scorer, in that stretch -- to force overtime before pulling away in the extra period and upsetting the Longhorns by a final score of 85-78 inside New York's Madison Square Garden. So, now Illinois is 7-2 with wins over Texas and UCLA -- and ranked fifth in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
"I just kept telling [my teammates], like praising them, 'Man, good job. You're keeping us in it. You're all playing great. I got you and I'm going to come through for you eventually,'" Shannon said afterward. "And that's what I kept telling them in overtime."
As promised, Shannon did come through eventually. After scoring zero points in the first half and just four points in regulation, the Texas Tech transfer got 12 of Illinois' 17 points in overtime to hand Texas its first loss of the season. Consequently, the Longhorns have been removed from the top spot in the Top 25 And 1 and dropped to No. 6. That means Houston, still undefeated after Tuesday night's 76-42 win over North Florida, is the new No. 1 team in the Top 25 And 1. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Alabama, which is now No. 8 in the Top 25 And 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Javier Francis finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 76-42 win over North Florida. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|1
|9-0
|2
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 31 points and 22 rebounds in Sunday's 89-70 win over Minnesota. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against Hofstra.
|1
|8-0
|3
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 55-50 win over James Madison. The Cavaliers' next game is Dec. 17 against Houston.
|1
|8-0
|4
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 26 points and two rebounds in Thursday's 74-64 win over Oklahoma State. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Florida.
|1
|9-0
|5
Illinois
|Matthew Mayer finished with 21 points and three blocks in Tuesday's 85-78 overtime win over Texas. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|9
|7-2
|6
Texas
|Texas missed 15 of the 22 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 85-78 loss to Illinois. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
|5
|6-1
|7
Arkansas
|Nick Smith Jr. finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 65-58 win over UNC Greensboro. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|1
|8-1
|8
Alabama
|Noah Clowney finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 78-65 win over South Dakota State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Houston.
|1
|7-1
|9
Miss. St.
|Tolu Smith finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 82-52 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Bulldogs' next game is Sunday at Minnesota.
|--
|8-0
|10
Indiana
|Indiana missed 19 of the 25 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 63-48 loss at Rutgers. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday against Nebraska.
|--
|7-1
|11
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 22 points and six assists in Tuesday's 80-57 win over Tarleton State. The Bears' next game is Sunday against Washington State.
|--
|7-2
|12
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds in Monday's 73-66 win over Kent State. The Zags' next game is Friday against Washington.
|--
|6-3
|13
Maryland
|Maryland finished with 14 turnovers and nine assists in Tuesday's 64-59 loss at Wisconsin. The Terrapins' next game is Sunday against Tennessee.
|5
|8-1
|14
Kentucky
|Cason Wallace finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 73-69 win over Michigan. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Yale.
|1
|6-2
|15
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 81-68 win over California. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|--
|7-1
|16
Tennessee
|Olivier Nkamhoua finished with 20 points and six assists in Sunday's 94-40 win over Alcorn State. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Kentucky.
|--
|7-1
|17
Kansas
|Kevin McCullar finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 91-65 win over Seton Hall. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|--
|8-1
|18
Duke
|Mark Mitchell finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 74-62 win over Iowa. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Maryland Eastern Shore.
|--
|9-2
|19
Iowa St.
|Jaren Holmes finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 71-60 win over St. John's. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday at Iowa.
|--
|7-1
|20
UCLA
|Amari Bailey finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 65-56 win over Oregon. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Denver.
|--
|7-2
|21
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 93-66 win over Colgate. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|--
|8-0
|22
San Diego St
|Darrion Trammell finished with 14 points and four assists in Monday's 60-55 win over Troy. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|7-2
|23
Creighton
|Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Nembhard combined to go 0-of-12 from 3-point range in Sunday's 63-53 loss to Nebraska. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|--
|6-3
|24
Marquette
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 90-78 win over North Carolina Central. The Golden Eagles' next game is Sunday at Notre Dame.
|--
|7-3
|25
Ohio St.
|Brice Sensabaugh finished with 15 points and two assists in Saturday's 96-59 win over St. Franis. The Buckeyes' next game is Thursday against Rutgers.
|--
|6-2
|26
Texas Tech
|Jaylon Tyson finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 79-65 win over Georgetown. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Nicholls State.
|--
|5-2