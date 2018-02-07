College basketball rankings: Is Kentucky set up for a prolonged losing streak?

The big headline from Tuesday night was Tennessee's 61-59 win at Rupp Arena that completed the Vols' regular-season sweep of Kentucky. And now John Calipari has lost multiple SEC games at home for the first time since 2014. And now the Wildcats are on a two-game losing streak.

That's not good.

And when you consider UK will probably be an underdog in its next two games -- at Texas A&M on Saturday, then at Auburn next Wednesday -- it's reasonable to conclude Calipari is in real danger of soon enduring a four-game losing streak. Trivia time: When was the last time Calipari lost four straight? Answer: February/March 2005 -- when his Memphis team lost consecutive games to Charlotte, Louisville, Saint Louis and Cincinnati before landing in the NIT thanks to this ...

So, again, this is not good. But I'm still not ready to hit the panic button quite yet. And I still don't think UK is pointed toward the NIT, if only because the Wildcats' body of work -- they have four top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-40 losses -- remains respectable. In fact, the body of work is still good enough to keep Kentucky in Wednesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). So the Wildcats are now 22nd -- just one spot lower than they were Tuesday because what sense does it make to severely punish a team for losing a close game to higher-ranked opponent? As for the Vols, I jumped them from 17th to 14th thanks to a resume that now features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. That jump caused West Virginia, Oklahoma and North Carolina to fall one spot each, no fault of their own.

Wednesday's CBS Sports Top 25 (and one)