College basketball rankings: Is Kentucky set up for a prolonged losing streak?
John Calipari hasn't lost four in a row since 2005
The big headline from Tuesday night was Tennessee's 61-59 win at Rupp Arena that completed the Vols' regular-season sweep of Kentucky. And now John Calipari has lost multiple SEC games at home for the first time since 2014. And now the Wildcats are on a two-game losing streak.
That's not good.
And when you consider UK will probably be an underdog in its next two games -- at Texas A&M on Saturday, then at Auburn next Wednesday -- it's reasonable to conclude Calipari is in real danger of soon enduring a four-game losing streak. Trivia time: When was the last time Calipari lost four straight? Answer: February/March 2005 -- when his Memphis team lost consecutive games to Charlotte, Louisville, Saint Louis and Cincinnati before landing in the NIT thanks to this ...
So, again, this is not good. But I'm still not ready to hit the panic button quite yet. And I still don't think UK is pointed toward the NIT, if only because the Wildcats' body of work -- they have four top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-40 losses -- remains respectable. In fact, the body of work is still good enough to keep Kentucky in Wednesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). So the Wildcats are now 22nd -- just one spot lower than they were Tuesday because what sense does it make to severely punish a team for losing a close game to higher-ranked opponent? As for the Vols, I jumped them from 17th to 14th thanks to a resume that now features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. That jump caused West Virginia, Oklahoma and North Carolina to fall one spot each, no fault of their own.
Wednesday's CBS Sports Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins, including four over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Villanova's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|22-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 14 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They're 11-0 in the ACC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|22-1
|3
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 19 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 23 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|23-2
|4
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. They'll take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Purdue.
|--
|23-3
|5
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won seven straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes eight top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|22-3
|6
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 15-game winning streak into Sunday's game at SMU. They're 11-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|22-2
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-35 loss. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Iowa State.
|--
|19-4
|8
|Auburn
|The Tigers have won 19 of their past 20 games to improve to 9-1 in the SEC. They own a two-game lead over Tennessee in the league standings.
|--
|21-2
|9
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. Next up is Thursday's game at North Carolina.
|--
|19-4
|10
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume includes eight top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-35 losses. They're 8-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday's game at Baylor.
|--
|19-5
|11
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 18-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago.
|--
|23-2
|12
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won five straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-35 KenPom wins and only one sub-40 loss.
|--
|21-4
|13
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 12-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|19-4
|14
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Alabama.
|3
|18-5
|15
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-30 loss. They've beaten Virginia once and Oklahoma twice.
|1
|18-6
|16
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. OU's best wins are over Texas Tech, Kansas and Wichita State.
|1
|16-7
|17
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume includes four victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). They snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Pitt.
|1
|17-7
|18
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume includes wins over Michigan State and Michigan. Ohio State has won 10 of its past 11 games heading into Wednesday's game at Purdue.
|--
|20-5
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats had their seven-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Washington. They're 3-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with three additional sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-5
|20
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. They've won three of their past four games since losing at Houston.
|--
|18-5
|21
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 14 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|1
|19-3
|22
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a victory at West Virginia. They'll take a two-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Texas A&M.
|1
|17-7
|23
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's four losses have come by an average of just 3.3 points. Nevada has a one-game lead in the loss column over Boise State in the MWC standings.
|1
|20-4
|24
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. Their best win is a double-digit win over Texas Tech.
|1
|17-6
|25
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' seven losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|2
|19-7
|26
|Butler
|The Bulldogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. They are the only team that's beaten top-ranked Villanova.
|--
|17-8
-
