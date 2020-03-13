College basketball rankings: Kansas finishes No. 1 in final Top 25 And 1 of shortened 2019-20 season
Bill Self's Jayhawks led the nation with 12 Quadrant 1 victories
The 2020 NCAA Tournament will not be played.
Not next week. Not ever.
And it really is still hard to believe, isn't it?
On Wednesday, college basketball was totally normal, conducting games that led to automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament being earned. Literally the next day, on Thursday, the rest of the season was completely canceled. Consequently, there will never be a 2020 champion.
So that's a wrap.
Which means this is the final version of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 2019-20 season. And even though I'm on record stating that I would've probably picked Gonzaga to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament, and even though SportsLine projected Dayton as the 2020 national champion, there's no denying Kansas should be No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1.
The Jayhawks were awesome this season.
They finished 28-3 overall, 17-1 in the Big 12 and led the nation with 12 Quadrant 1 victories. They were one of only five teams to never lose outside of the first quadrant. They would've been the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. So, for those reasons and more, they will forever sit atop the final Top 25 And 1 of the 2019-20 season.
Final 2019-20 Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike led the Jayhawks by averaging 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Kansas won at least a share of the Big 12 title for the 15th time in the past 16 years.
|--
|28-3
|2
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev led the Zags by averaging 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Gonzaga qualified for the now-canceled NCAA Tournament for the 21st time in 21 seasons under Mark Few.
|--
|31-2
|3
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin led the Flyers by averaging 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Dayton finished 18-0 in the Atlantic 10.
|--
|29-2
|4
|Baylor
|Jared Butler led the Bears by averaging 16.0 points and 3.1 assists per game. Baylor won a Big 12-record 23 straight games during the season.
|--
|26-4
|5
|Florida St.
|Devin Vassell led the Seminoles by averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Florida State won the outright ACC regular-season title.
|--
|26-5
|6
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn led the Aztecs by averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 assists per game. San Diego State won the Mountain West Conference regular-season title by five games.
|--
|30-2
|7
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander led the Bluejays by averaging 16.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Creighton finished tied atop the Big East standings alongside Villanova and Seton Hall.
|--
|24-7
|8
|Villanova
|Saddiq Bey led the Wildcats by averaging 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Villanova finished tied atop the Big East standings alongside Creighton and Seton Hall.
|--
|24-7
|9
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley led the Wildcats by averaging 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Kentucky won the SEC regular-season title by three games.
|--
|25-6
|10
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell led the Pirates by averaging 21.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Seton Hall finished atop the Big East standings alongside Creighton and Villanova.
|--
|21-9
|11
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan led the Terrapins by averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 assists per game. Maryland finished tied atop the Big Ten standings with Michigan State and Wisconsin.
|--
|24-7
|12
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard led the Ducks by averaging 20.5 points and 5.5 assists per game. Oregon won at least a share of the Pac-12 title for the third time in a five-year span.
|--
|24-7
|13
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston led the Spartans by averaging 18.6 points and 5.9 assists per game. Michigan State finished tied atop the Big Ten standings with Maryland and Wisconsin.
|--
|22-9
|14
|Duke
|Vernon Carey Jr. led the Blue Devils by averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Duke finished tied for second in the ACC standings alongside Louisville and Virginia.
|--
|25-6
|15
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora led the Cardinals by averaging 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Louisville finished tied for second in the ACC standings alongside Duke and Virginia.
|--
|24-7
|16
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin led the Bulldogs by averaging 16.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Butler finished with 10 Quadrant 1 victories.
|--
|22-9
|17
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty led the Tigers by averaging 16.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Auburn opened the season 15-0.
|--
|25-6
|18
|Wisconsin
|Nate Reuvers led the Badgers by averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Wisconsin closed the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.
|--
|21-10
|19
|BYU
|Yoeli Childs led the Cougars by averaging 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. BYU finished 16-3 with Childs in the lineup.
|--
|24-8
|20
|Virginia
|Mamadi Diakite led the Cavaliers by averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Virginia closed the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.
|--
|23-7
|21
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson led the Buckeyes by averaging 14.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Ohio State finished with just one loss outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|21-10
|22
|Houston
|Caleb Mills led the Cougars by averaging 13.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Houston won at least a share of the AAC regular-season title for the second consecutive season.
|--
|23-8
|23
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini by averaging 16.6 points and 3.3 assists per game. Illinois closed the regular season by winning five of its final six games.
|--
|21-10
|24
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers by averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. West Virginia finished tied for third in the Big 12 standings behind only Kansas and Baylor.
|--
|21-10
|25
|Michigan
|Isaiah Livers led the Wolverines by averaging 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Michigan was one of only two teams to defeat Gonzaga this season.
|--
|19-12
|26
|Iowa
|Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes by averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Iowa finished the regular season with eight Quadrant 1 victories.
|--
|20-11
