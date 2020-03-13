College basketball rankings: Kansas finishes No. 1 in final Top 25 And 1 of shortened 2019-20 season

The 2020 NCAA Tournament will not be played.

Not next week. Not ever.

And it really is still hard to believe, isn't it?

On Wednesday, college basketball was totally normal, conducting games that led to automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament being earned. Literally the next day, on Thursday, the rest of the season was completely canceled. Consequently, there will never be a 2020 champion.

So that's a wrap.

Which means this is the final version of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 2019-20 season. And even though I'm on record stating that I would've probably picked Gonzaga to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament, and even though SportsLine projected Dayton as the 2020 national champion, there's no denying Kansas should be No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1.

The Jayhawks were awesome this season.

They finished 28-3 overall, 17-1 in the Big 12 and led the nation with 12 Quadrant 1 victories. They were one of only five teams to never lose outside of the first quadrant. They would've been the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. So, for those reasons and more, they will forever sit atop the final Top 25 And 1 of the 2019-20 season.

Final 2019-20 Top 25 And 1 rankings