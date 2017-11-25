College basketball rankings: No. 3 Michigan State, No. 11 UNC advance in PK80

The PK80-Phil Knight Invitational on paper had an opportunity to produce two championship games featuring four big brands and consensus top-15 teams. But, obviously, brackets don't always unfold the way they're supposed to unfold.

So there were no guarantees.

But Michigan State and North Carolina handled things in the Victory Bracket. And Duke and Florida handled things in the Motion Bracket. So Sunday's title games are set, and they are awesome. It'll be Michigan State-North Carolina followed by Duke-Florida. So anybody fortunate enough to get a ticket to the doubleheader at Portland's Moda Center will have the opportunity to see the reigning national champions (UNC) and the nation's top-ranked team (Duke), the preseason National Player of the Year (Miles Bridges) and the early favorite for postseason National Player of the Year (Marvin Bagley) -- plus three active Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coaches (Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Tom Izzo).

(Meantime, the NFL will have exactly one game Sunday between two teams with winning records. But that's another column for another day.)

All four teams in the title games are in the top 11 of the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Duke, of course, remains No. 1. Michigan State is No. 3. Florida is No. 9. And North Carolina is No. 11.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.