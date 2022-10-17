The preseason edition of the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll was was released on Monday and the reigning NCAA Tournament runner-up, North Carolina, got the nod at the No. 1 spot amid a crowded field of worthy candidates. UNC, which brings back four of its five starters, earned 47 of a possible 62 first-place votes to edge out Gonzaga, which was No. 1 in the preseason each of the last two years.
The Zags brought in 12 of the 62 first-place votes and landed at No. 2 in the poll. Houston, the runaway favorite to win the American again this season, came in at No. 3 with one first-place vote while No. 4 Kentucky received the other two first-place votes.
This story will be updated
AP Top 25
1. North Carolina
2. Gonzaga
3. Houston
4. Kentucky
T5. Baylor
T5. Kansas
7. Duke
8. UCLA
9. Creighton
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. Texas
13. Indiana
14. TCU
15. Auburn
16. Villanova
17. Arizona
18. Virginia
19. San Diego State
20. Alabama
21. Oregon
22. Michigan
23. Illinois
24. Dayton
25. Texas Tech