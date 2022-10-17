The preseason edition of the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll was was released on Monday and the reigning NCAA Tournament runner-up, North Carolina, got the nod at the No. 1 spot amid a crowded field of worthy candidates. UNC, which brings back four of its five starters, earned 47 of a possible 62 first-place votes to edge out Gonzaga, which was No. 1 in the preseason each of the last two years.

The Zags brought in 12 of the 62 first-place votes and landed at No. 2 in the poll. Houston, the runaway favorite to win the American again this season, came in at No. 3 with one first-place vote while No. 4 Kentucky received the other two first-place votes.

This story will be updated

AP Top 25

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky

T5. Baylor

T5. Kansas

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. Texas

13. Indiana

14. TCU

15. Auburn

16. Villanova

17. Arizona

18. Virginia

19. San Diego State

20. Alabama

21. Oregon

22. Michigan

23. Illinois

24. Dayton

25. Texas Tech