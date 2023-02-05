If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, or read Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.

Simply put, Purdue still has the sport's best body of work.

Even with the loss at Indiana, Purdue is 22-2 overall and 11-2 in the Big Ten, where the Boilermakers hold a three-game lead in the win column of the conference standings. More importantly, they're 9-2 in Quadrant 1 with zero additional losses. Nobody has more Q1 wins. Nobody has fewer losses. The only team with as many Q1 wins (Kansas) has three more losses. The only teams with as few losses (Houston/Florida Atlantic) have at least four fewer Q1 wins and more losses outside of Q1.

Chop it up however you like, and there is no intelligent argument that backs the idea that anybody besides Purdue should be ranked No. 1 right now as long as the thing that matters most is what's actually been accomplished on the court this season.

Will Purdue remain a unanimous No. 1 in Monday's AP Top 25 poll? I have no idea.

Some AP voters struggle with logic and often move teams up that win and move teams down that lose with no regard for context. I used to write a column about it every Monday. So I can't promise you what AP voters will do this week. But what they should do is simply leave the school they had No. 1 on last week's ballot No. 1 on this week's ballot and start analyzing things at No. 2, because the school that was No. 1 on last week's ballot should remain No. 1 on this week's ballot based on an incredible body of work that remains the sport's best even after this weekend's defeat.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 4 Indiana 6 TCU Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined to go 5 of 20 from the field in Saturday's 79-74 loss at Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Iowa. -- 22-2 2 Alabama Noah Clowney finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 79-69 win at LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Florida. -- 20-3 3 Houston Jarace Walker finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 70-61 win at Wichita State. The Cougars' next game is Sunday at Temple. -- 21-2 4 Texas Christian Bishop finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 69-66 win at Kansas State. The Longhorns' next game is Monday at Kansas. 1 19-4 5 Arizona Azuolas Tubelis finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 84-52 win over Oregon State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at California. 1 21-3 6 Kansas Dajuan Harris was limited to just two points in Saturday's 68-53 loss at Iowa State. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Texas. 2 18-5 7 Iowa St. Jaren Holmes finished with 15 points and six rebounds Saturday's 68-53 win over Kansas .The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday at West Virginia. 4 16-6 8 UCLA Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 76-52 win over Washington State. The Bruins' next game is Thursday at Oregon State. -- 19-4 9 Kansas St. Ismael Massoud finished 1 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 69-66 loss to Texas. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against TCU. 2 18-5 10 Tennessee Josiah-Jordan James finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday/s 46-43 win over Auburn. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Vanderbilt. -- 19-4 11 Baylor Keyonte George finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 89-62 win over Texas Tech. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against Oklahoma. 1 17-6 12 Xavier Jack Nunge finished with 21 points and six assists in Saturday's 96-71 win over St. John's. The Musketeers' next game is Friday at Butler. 1 19-5 13 Virginia Virginia allowed the Hokies to shoot 50.9% from the field in Saturday's 74-68 loss at Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against NC State. 4 17-4 14 Marquette Tyler Kolek finished with 13 points and eight assists in Saturday's 60-52 win over Butler. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at UConn. -- 19-5 15 Saint Mary's Aidan Mahaney finished with 18 points and three assists in Saturday's 78-70 overtime win over Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game is Thursday at Loyola Marymount. 4 21-4 16 Gonzaga Gonzaga only grabbed three offensive rebounds in Saturday's 78-70 overtime loss at Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game is Thursday against San Francisco. 1 19-5 17 Providence Bryce Hopkins finished 3 of 14 from the field in Wednesday's 85-83covertime loss at Xavier. The Friars' next game is Wednesday against Georgetown. -- 17-6 18 NC State D.J. Burns Jr. finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 72-64 win over Georgia Tech. The Wolfpack's next game is Tuesday at Virginia. -- 19-5 19 San Diego St Nathan Mensah finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Friday's 72-52 win over Boise State. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday at Utah State. 1 18-5 20 FAU Vladislav Goldin finished with 15 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 67-52 win at Charlotte. The Owls' next game is Thursday against Rice. 1 22-2 21 Miami Nijel Pack finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 78-74 win at Clemson. The Hurricanes' next game is Monday against Duke. 1 18-5 22 TCU Damian Baugh finished 3 of 12 from the field in Saturday's 79-73 loss at Oklahoma State. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday at Kansas State. 6 17-6 23 Indiana Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 79-74 win over Purdue. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday against Rutgers. NR 16-7 24 Auburn Auburn only shot 23.6% from the field in Saturday's 46-43 loss at Tennessee. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday at Texas A&M. -- 17-6 25 UConn Adama Sanogo finished with 15 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 68-62 win at Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Marquette. -- 18-6 26 Rutgers Paul Mulcahy finished with 17 points and three assists in Saturday's 61-55 win over Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights' next game is Tuesday at Indiana. NR 16-7

In: Indiana, Rutgers | Out: Memphis, Missouri