College basketball rankings: Tennessee is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 37th consecutive day

Michigan State's 13-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Purdue. I'm sure Tom Izzo hated watching it. But his Spartans are still 18-3 overall, 9-1 in the Big Ten. So I didn't drop them from their No.6 ranking in Monday morning's Top 25 And 1 because, simply put, there's nobody below them that should be ahead of them. Here's why: MSU is still 12-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-15 losses whereas the school directly below Michigan State, No. 7 Kentucky, is just 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two sub-45 losses.

In other words, the resumes aren't comparable.

So Michigan State remains No. 6.

And Tennessee is still No. 1.

Monday's Top 25 And 1