CBIBS Ambassadors @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: CBIBS 0-1, McNeese 0-1

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The CBIBS Ambassadors will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the McNeese Cowboys at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Legacy Center. The Ambassadors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Monday.

CBIBS can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. They fell victim to a painful 111-90 loss at the hands of Prairie View. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

CBIBS struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Prairie View racked up 20.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, McNeese was not quite S. Dak. State's equal in the second half on Monday. They fell 80-73 to the Jackrabbits. The Cowboys didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.