Drive Chart
|
|
|LAMON
|GAST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:27
C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
LAMON
1 Pass
7 Rush
55 YDS
1:51 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:27
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
+4 YD
1ST & Goal GAST 4
2:43
A.Henry rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. A.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
1ST & 5 GAST 13
3:13
C.Rogers rushed to GST 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 4.
Penalty
1ST & 10 LAMON 18
3:21
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+37 YD
2ND & 5 LAMON 45
3:45
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 45. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 18.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 40
4:18
A.Henry rushed to ULM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 45.
GAST
1 Pass
1 Rush
8 YDS
1:40 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 GAST 28
4:33
M.Hayes punts 32 yards to ULM 40 Center-GST. Fair catch by T.Howell.
Penalty
4TH & 2 GAST 33
4:33
PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
3RD & 5 GAST 30
5:26
D.Grainger pass complete to GST 30. Catch made by A.Green at GST 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 33.
Touchdown 2:27
A.Henry rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. A.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
55
yds
1:51
pos
19
21
Field Goal 5:58
C.Sutherland 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
11
plays
41
yds
5:22
pos
13
21
Touchdown 11:55
T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. T.Gregg for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:56
pos
10
20
Touchdown 14:16
M.Hayes punts yards to ULM 30 Center-GST. N.Torres blocked the kick. Q.Drake recovered the blocked kick. Q.Drake for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
15
yds
2:09
pos
9
14
Touchdown 3:38
T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:57
pos
3
13
Field Goal 6:35
C.Sutherland 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
7
plays
48
yds
3:11
pos
3
7
Touchdown 9:46
D.Grainger rushed to ULM End Zone for 4 yards. D.Grainger for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
47
yds
2:55
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|11
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|7-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|164
|220
|Total Plays
|30
|33
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|35
|68
|Rush Attempts
|15
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|129
|152
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|2-16.0
|Return Yards
|70
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-70
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|152
|
|
|35
|RUSH YDS
|68
|
|
|164
|TOTAL YDS
|220
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|9/15
|129
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|6
|14
|1
|8
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|4
|13
|0
|11
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|5
|8
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Knight 17 WR
|B. Knight
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|4
|2
|35
|0
|18
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Quinlan 87 TE
|N. Quinlan
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Mayberry 1 CB
|D. Mayberry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Batton 44 LB
|M. Batton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|2/2
|44
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|2
|41.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Torres 32 LB
|N. Torres
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|10/16
|152
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|4
|25
|1
|12
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|6
|22
|2
|9
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|7
|21
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|6
|4
|104
|0
|49
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|4
|2
|29
|0
|21
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tate 22 S
|J. Tate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1
|32.0
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 4(2:43 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. A.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 5 - LAMON 13(3:13 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to GST 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 4.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(3:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+37 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 45(3:45 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 45. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(4:18 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - GAST 28(4:33 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 32 yards to ULM 40 Center-GST. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - GAST 33(4:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 30(5:26 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 30. Catch made by A.Green at GST 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(5:54 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:58 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAMON 26(6:29 - 2nd) C.Sutherland 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAMON 19(6:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Luke.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMON 19(7:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 19. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at GST 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(7:49 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to GST 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 37(8:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by T.Howell at GST 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(8:58 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to GST 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 37.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAMON 50(9:02 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 49(9:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at ULM 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(10:16 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 49.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 29(10:30 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(11:14 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at ULM 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(11:20 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:20 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 9(12:01 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. T.Gregg for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 18(12:18 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by J.Credle at ULM 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 9.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 24(13:09 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 24(13:10 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for A.Payne.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 27(13:23 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 31(13:39 - 2nd) D.Grainger scrambles to ULM 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36(14:02 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to ULM 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 31.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(14:10 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:10 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GAST 30(14:24 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts yards to ULM 30 Center-GST. N.Torres blocked the kick. Q.Drake recovered the blocked kick. Q.Drake for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - GAST 27(15:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 27. Catch made by A.Payne at GST 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 29(0:17 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 29(0:32 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 17(0:53 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 17(1:02 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash. PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 15(1:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 15. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at GST 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAMON 43(1:34 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 42 yards to GST 15 Center-ULM. Fair catch by GST.
|-5 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 48(2:15 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 43 for -5 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LAMON 47(2:42 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at ULM 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(3:28 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at ULM 47.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(3:38 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by B.Mortimer at ULM 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ULM 39.
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:38 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 3(4:02 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 4(4:10 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 3.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 12(4:38 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 12. Catch made by T.Williams at ULM 12. Gain of 8 yards. T.Williams FUMBLES forced by ULM. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at ULM 4. Tackled by ULM at ULM 4.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 26(5:35 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by J.Thrash at ULM 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 12.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 26(6:13 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 26(6:17 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(6:35 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 26.
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - LAMON 34(7:07 - 1st) C.Sutherland 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
|+7 YD
3 & 25 - LAMON 34(7:34 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 34. Catch made by A.Henry at GST 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 27.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LAMON 19(7:50 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 19. Catch made by M.Jackson at GST 19. Gain of yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 19(8:07 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to GST 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 19(8:12 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(8:35 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for ULM. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - LAMON 37(8:46 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by N.Quinlan at GST 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(9:23 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to GST 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 37.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(9:46 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 25. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 46.
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 4(10:29 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to ULM End Zone for 4 yards. D.Grainger for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 19(10:31 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 25(10:42 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 30(10:56 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31(11:05 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 30.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48(11:29 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 48. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 44(11:35 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 48 for 4 yards. M.Carroll FUMBLES forced by ULM. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-M.Carroll at GST 48. Tackled by ULM at GST 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 40(12:11 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(12:41 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - LAMON 27(12:49 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 40 yards to GST 33 Center-ULM. Fair catch by GST. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 11 - LAMON 35(13:36 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 27 for -8 yards (S.McCollum)
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 36(14:17 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Denis at ULM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(14:35 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Rasmussen.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 25(14:55 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(14:56 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
-
IND
2OHIOST
7
35
3rd 8:12 FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
24
21
3rd 5:09 CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
3
3rd 2:53 ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
17
28
3rd 9:45 CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
16
3rd 3:02 ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
12
6
3rd 6:47 FS1
-
PITT
UVA
31
7
3rd 3:09 ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
14
14
3rd 8:16 ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
7
21
3rd 6:52 BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
24
17
3rd 8:10 ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
14
9
4th 15:00 SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
17
3rd 0:00
-
JMAD
ODU
17
0
2nd 0:43 ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
20
21
2nd 2:27 ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
14
1st 6:54 FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
7
1st 5:31 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
045 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
065 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
047.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
056.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
049.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
041 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
058 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
046 O/U
-16
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-4
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
079 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN