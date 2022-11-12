Drive Chart
LAMON
GAST

Preview not available

Preview not available
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:27
C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
LAMON
1 Pass
7 Rush
55 YDS
1:51 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:27
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
+4 YD
1ST & Goal GAST 4
2:43
A.Henry rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. A.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
1ST & 5 GAST 13
3:13
C.Rogers rushed to GST 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 4.
Penalty
1ST & 10 LAMON 18
3:21
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+37 YD
2ND & 5 LAMON 45
3:45
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 45. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 18.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 40
4:18
A.Henry rushed to ULM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 45.
GAST
1 Pass
1 Rush
8 YDS
1:40 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 GAST 28
4:33
M.Hayes punts 32 yards to ULM 40 Center-GST. Fair catch by T.Howell.
Penalty
4TH & 2 GAST 33
4:33
PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
3RD & 5 GAST 30
5:26
D.Grainger pass complete to GST 30. Catch made by A.Green at GST 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 33.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 2:27
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 2:27
A.Henry rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. A.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
55
yds
1:51
pos
19
21
Field Goal 5:58
C.Sutherland 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
11
plays
41
yds
5:22
pos
13
21
Point After TD 11:20
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 11:55
T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. T.Gregg for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:56
pos
10
20
Point After TD 14:16
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 14:16
M.Hayes punts yards to ULM 30 Center-GST. N.Torres blocked the kick. Q.Drake recovered the blocked kick. Q.Drake for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
15
yds
2:09
pos
9
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:38
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 3:38
T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:57
pos
3
13
Field Goal 6:35
C.Sutherland 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
7
plays
48
yds
3:11
pos
3
7
Point After TD 9:46
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:46
D.Grainger rushed to ULM End Zone for 4 yards. D.Grainger for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
47
yds
2:55
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 11
Rushing 2 5
Passing 6 5
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-6 7-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 164 220
Total Plays 30 33
Avg Gain 5.5 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 35 68
Rush Attempts 15 17
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 4.0
Yards Passing 129 152
Comp. - Att. 9-15 10-16
Yards Per Pass 7.6 9.5
Penalties - Yards 3-35 5-40
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-41.0 2-16.0
Return Yards 70 0
Punts - Returns 1-70 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UL-Monroe 3-6 317--20
Georgia St. 4-5 147--21
Center Parc Stadium Atlanta, GA
 129 PASS YDS 152
35 RUSH YDS 68
164 TOTAL YDS 220
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 129 0 0 132.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 1911 14 6 153.3
C. Rogers 9/15 129 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 266 3
A. Henry 6 14 1 8
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 236 3
C. Rogers 4 13 0 11
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 414 6
M. Jackson 5 8 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Knight  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 138 1
B. Knight 1 1 37 0 37
T. Howell  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 705 6
T. Howell 4 2 35 0 18
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 244 1
A. Luke 2 1 29 0 29
B. Mortimer  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 63 0
B. Mortimer 1 1 14 0 14
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 50 0
A. Henry 1 1 7 0 7
Z. Rasmussen  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 95 4
Z. Rasmussen 2 1 4 0 4
N. Quinlan  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
N. Quinlan 1 1 3 0 3
J. Frett  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 338 2
J. Frett 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mayberry  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mayberry 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Woodard  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Woodard 1-0 0.0 0
M. Batton  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Batton 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Drake  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Drake 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/6 28/28
C. Sutherland 2/2 44 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. McCormick  34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 0 0
D. McCormick 2 41.0 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Torres 32 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
N. Torres 1 0.0 0 0
Georgia St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 152 0 0 142.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 1615 15 6 136.8
D. Grainger 10/16 152 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 650 4
D. Grainger 4 25 1 12
T. Gregg  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
139 633 9
T. Gregg 6 22 2 9
M. Carroll  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 456 4
M. Carroll 7 21 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Thrash  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 104 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 655 5
J. Thrash 6 4 104 0 49
T. Williams  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 85 0
T. Williams 4 2 29 0 21
J. Credle  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 264 1
J. Credle 3 2 13 0 9
A. Green  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 84 0
A. Green 1 1 3 0 3
A. Payne  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Payne 2 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Crawford  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Crawford 4-0 0.0 0
J. Veneziale  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Veneziale 3-0 0.0 0
S. McCollum  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. McCollum 1-0 1.0 0
A. Lane  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Lane 1-0 0.0 0
J. Denis  98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Denis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tate  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tate 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/11 31/32
M. Hayes 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 0 0
M. Hayes 1 32.0 0 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 25 2:19 6 2 Punt
9:46 LAMON 25 3:11 7 48 FG
3:38 LAMON 25 2:13 4 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 LAMON 25 5:22 11 56 FG
4:18 LAMON 40 1:51 4 60 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 GAST 38 2:55 8 62 TD
6:35 GAST 25 2:57 7 75 TD
1:25 GAST 15 2:09 6 15 Punt BLK
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 GAST 25 2:56 9 75 TD
5:58 GAST 25 1:40 3 3 Punt

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 60 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:27 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
PAT Good
(2:27 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 4
(2:43 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. A.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
1 & 5 - LAMON 13
(3:13 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to GST 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 4.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 18
(3:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+37 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 45
(3:45 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 45. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 18.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 40
(4:18 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 45.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - GAST 28
(4:33 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 32 yards to ULM 40 Center-GST. Fair catch by T.Howell.
Penalty
4 & 2 - GAST 33
(4:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 30
(5:26 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 30. Catch made by A.Green at GST 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 33.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(5:54 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(5:58 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
Kickoff
(5:58 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 56 yards, 5:22 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAMON 26
(6:29 - 2nd) C.Sutherland 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
No Gain
3 & 9 - LAMON 19
(6:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Luke.
No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMON 19
(7:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 19. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at GST 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 19.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20
(7:49 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to GST 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19.
+17 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 37
(8:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by T.Howell at GST 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 20.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(8:58 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to GST 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 37.
Penalty
3 & 7 - LAMON 50
(9:02 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 49
(9:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at ULM 50.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47
(10:16 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 49.
+18 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 29
(10:30 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 47.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25
(11:14 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at ULM 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(11:20 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
Kickoff
(11:20 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:20 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 9
(12:01 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. T.Gregg for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 18
(12:18 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by J.Credle at ULM 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 9.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 24
(13:09 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 18.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 24
(13:10 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for A.Payne.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 27
(13:23 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 24.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 31
(13:39 - 2nd) D.Grainger scrambles to ULM 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 27.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36
(14:02 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to ULM 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 31.
+39 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(14:10 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(14:10 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
Kickoff
(14:16 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Blocked Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:16 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
Punt
4 & 9 - GAST 30
(14:24 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts yards to ULM 30 Center-GST. N.Torres blocked the kick. Q.Drake recovered the blocked kick. Q.Drake for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
3 & 12 - GAST 27
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 27. Catch made by A.Payne at GST 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 30.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 29
(0:17 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 29
(0:32 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 17
(0:53 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 29.
No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 17
(1:02 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash. PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 15
(1:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 15. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at GST 17.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - LAMON 43
(1:34 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 42 yards to GST 15 Center-ULM. Fair catch by GST.
-5 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 48
(2:15 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 43 for -5 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 43.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - LAMON 47
(2:42 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at ULM 48.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 39
(3:28 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at ULM 47.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(3:38 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by B.Mortimer at ULM 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ULM 39.
Kickoff
(3:38 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:38 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 3
(4:02 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 4
(4:10 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 3.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 12
(4:38 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 12. Catch made by T.Williams at ULM 12. Gain of 8 yards. T.Williams FUMBLES forced by ULM. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at ULM 4. Tackled by ULM at ULM 4.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 26
(5:35 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by J.Thrash at ULM 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 12.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 26
(6:13 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 26
(6:17 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
+49 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(6:35 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 26.
Kickoff
(6:35 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 18 - LAMON 34
(7:07 - 1st) C.Sutherland 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
+7 YD
3 & 25 - LAMON 34
(7:34 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 34. Catch made by A.Henry at GST 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 27.
Penalty
3 & 10 - LAMON 19
(7:50 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 19. Catch made by M.Jackson at GST 19. Gain of yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 19
(8:07 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to GST 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 19
(8:12 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 34
(8:35 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for ULM. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - LAMON 37
(8:46 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by N.Quinlan at GST 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 34.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46
(9:23 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to GST 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 37.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(9:46 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 25. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 46.
Kickoff
(9:46 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 62 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:46 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 4
(10:29 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to ULM End Zone for 4 yards. D.Grainger for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 19
(10:31 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 25
(10:42 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 19.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 30
(10:56 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31
(11:05 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 30.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48
(11:29 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 48. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 31.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 44
(11:35 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 48 for 4 yards. M.Carroll FUMBLES forced by ULM. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-M.Carroll at GST 48. Tackled by ULM at GST 48.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 40
(12:11 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(12:41 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 40.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - LAMON 27
(12:49 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 40 yards to GST 33 Center-ULM. Fair catch by GST. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
Sack
3 & 11 - LAMON 35
(13:36 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 27 for -8 yards (S.McCollum)
-1 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 36
(14:17 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Denis at ULM 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(14:35 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Rasmussen.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 25
(14:55 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 36.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 25
(14:56 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores