Auburn-Florida Preview

  Oct 04, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida defensive tackle Kyree Campbell has been counting down to this game for weeks, maybe even months.

He didn't need to hear about rankings or ramifications. He had no use for pep talks or other motivational ploys. He didn't want to talk about managing emotions or peaking too early.

''I've been waiting for this,'' he said, his eyes widening as post-practice sweat poured down his face. ''This is big-boy ball right here.''

It comes with big stakes, too.

No. 7 Auburn and the 10th-ranked Gators, once Southeastern Conference rivals who played annually, will meet for the first time in eight years Saturday in the Swamp. ESPN's College GameDay is on campus for the sold-out game, which is expected to include one of the largest crowds in school history.

It's homecoming for the Gators (5-0, 2-0 SEC), who will debut throwback uniforms from the 1960s.

It's the first top-10 matchup at Florida Field since the Gators thumped South Carolina 44-11 in October 2012. It's the first top-10 matchup featuring two undefeated teams since Florida edged LSU 14-6 that same season.

It's also essentially an early season elimination game for the College Football Playoff. Not that one loss knocks anyone out of contention in October, but considering Auburn (5-0, 2-0) still plays fifth-ranked LSU, No. 3 Georgia and top-ranked Alabama, and the Gators also face LSU and Georgia, the loser Saturday will be in a hole moving forward.

''It's not going to be handed to us,'' Florida receiver Tyrie Cleveland said. ''We got to go take it.''

Both teams have first-year starting quarterbacks , which could be concerning considering they're facing two of the league's top defenses.

Auburn's Bo Nix, whose father, Patrick, upset top-ranked Florida in Gainesville in 1994, kicked off his college career with a game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds against Oregon. In his first SEC game, Bo Nix helped beat Texas A&M in a hostile road environment. Last week against Mississippi State, he had 335 yards passing and two touchdowns to go along with 56 yards rushing and a score - the first Auburn quarterback to put up those kind of numbers since Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton in 2010.

''He played a lot of different teams, but he hasn't played in the Swamp,'' Florida defensive back Trey Dean said.

The Gators haven't allowed a touchdown in three home games this season, outscoring woeful Tennessee and two lower-division teams 117-3.

Auburn presents a much tougher challenge, especially with running back JaTarvious Williams and speedy receiver Anthony Schwartz.

''We like to throw a lot of different things at people, whether it is unusual formations or stuff like that,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

Florida's Kyle Trask, who played well in consecutive games in place of injured starter Feleipe Franks, hasn't faced a defensive front like the Tigers boast, either.

Auburn has arguably the league's most disruptive D-line duo in Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, who could wreak havoc on a young offensive line that coach Dan Mullen ripped and challenged last week.

''This is probably one of the best ones in 15 years I've been in this league,'' Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy said.

Here are some other things to know about the 84th meeting between Auburn and Florida:

HEALTHY GATORS

Florida is expected to have its full complement of defensive players for the first time all season.

Speedy cornerback CJ Henderson and disruptive defensive end Jabari Zuniga are returning after missing three and two games, respectively. Linebacker Ventrell Miller and safeties Shawn Davis and Jeawon Taylor also return after sitting out last week's game.

RECORD WATCH

Auburn is closing in on an NCAA record, but getting it will require a few touchdowns and a few more successful kicks. The Tigers have made 299 consecutive extra-point attempts dating to 2013. It's the longest active streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Florida State holds the NCAA record of 302, set between 2012 and `16.

RANKED ROAD WINS

Auburn is seeking its third win against a ranked team away from home. The Tigers, who already beat then-No. 11 Oregon and then-17th-ranked Texas A&M, have only done that five times and twice since 1983 (2004 and 2010).

PAINFUL REMINDER

The last time Auburn visited Gainesville (2007), Mullen was Florida's offensive coordinator. But he remembers the 20-17 loss for a much different reason. Mullen had to have an emergency appendectomy the night before the game. His wife picked him up after the team's walkthrough, sneaked him in a backdoor at Shands Hospital, got a few hours of sleep, ended up getting into a fender-bender on his way to the stadium and then called plays from the booth with his doctor nearby.

''It's a pretty funny story,'' Mullen said.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1234T
7 Auburn 5-0 -----
10 Florida 5-0 -----
FLA 2.5, O/U 48.5
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 980 7 2 138.7
B. Nix 72/125 980 7 2
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 37 1 0 208.2
J. Gatewood 4/5 37 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 463 7
J. Whitlow 92 463 7 39
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 173 2
B. Nix 35 173 2 30
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 145 2
K. Martin 29 145 2 35
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 144 0
S. Shivers 27 144 0 27
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 122 3
J. Gatewood 22 122 3 18
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 82 2
A. Schwartz 4 82 2 57
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 1
E. Stove 6 56 1 36
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
D. Williams 7 32 0 9
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
H. Joiner 4 19 0 6
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
M. Miller 4 16 0 8
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Hill 1 7 0 7
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Sandberg 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 289 4
S. Williams 17 289 4 40
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 177 2
E. Stove 18 177 2 49
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 149 1
W. Hastings 9 149 1 38
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 118 0
S. Cannella 6 118 0 31
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 110 0
A. Schwartz 5 110 0 48
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 0
J. Wilson 6 43 0 16
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
H. Joiner 4 40 0 28
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
J. Whitlow 1 25 0 25
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
M. Miller 1 16 0 11
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
J. Shenker 2 15 1 9
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Martin 2 11 0 10
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Hill 2 11 0 10
Z. Farrar 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Farrar 1 10 0 10
S. Nigh 99 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Nigh 1 9 0 9
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
S. Shivers 1 -6 0 0
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Dinson 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 23/23
A. Carlson 5/6 0 23/23 38
S. Ledbetter 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Ledbetter 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.1% 698 5 3 173.4
F. Franks 54/71 698 5 3
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.3% 647 5 2 178.6
K. Trask 51/66 647 5 2
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 96 1 0 124.2
E. Jones 11/18 96 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 197 3
L. Perine 55 197 3 15
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 158 2
D. Pierce 27 158 2 37
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 79 1
J. Hammond 3 79 1 76
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 68 1
F. Franks 21 68 1 22
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 65 1
E. Jones 6 65 1 29
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 51 1
M. Davis 18 51 1 12
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
I. Clement 2 43 0 41
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Copeland 4 28 0 15
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 18 0
N. Wright 9 18 0 5
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
V. Jefferson 1 7 0 7
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Townsend 1 6 0 6
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
K. Toney 4 3 0 6
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -14 2
K. Trask 9 -14 2 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 248 1
V. Jefferson 18 248 1 69
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 231 0
T. Grimes 15 231 0 43
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 189 3
K. Pitts 17 189 3 30
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 176 0
J. Hammond 14 176 0 65
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 167 1
T. Cleveland 10 167 1 35
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 134 2
F. Swain 8 134 2 29
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 78 1
L. Perine 14 78 1 14
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 1
K. Toney 3 72 1 66
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 67 1
J. Copeland 7 67 1 21
K. Zipperer 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
K. Zipperer 3 31 1 25
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. Wells 2 27 0 24
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
M. Davis 3 17 0 8
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Wright 1 4 0 4
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Pierce 1 0 0 0
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Wilson 0-0 0 1
D. Stiner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Stiner 0-0 0 1
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Davis 0-0 0 2
J. Greenard 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Greenard 0-0 0 1
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dean III 0-0 0 1
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Elam 0-0 0 2
A. Burney 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Burney 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/7 18/18
E. McPherson 6/7 0 18/18 36
C. Howard 71 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Howard 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
