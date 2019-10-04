Drive Chart
Oklahoma St.-Texas Tech Preview

  Oct 04, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy gets a hard time from some of his quarterback buddies because he loves it when the Cowboys are running the ball.

The 21st-ranked Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) go into their game Saturday at Texas Tech with Division I rushing leader Chuba Hubbard and are gaining more yards on the ground than through the air, even though they also have the Big 12's top receiver.

''I enjoy rushing the football and pounding teams," Gundy said. ''I really like that part of the game."

Gundy's playing days as a four-year starting quarterback at Oklahoma State included when Thurman Thomas ran for 1,613 yards in 1987, and when Barry Sanders won the Heisman Trophy the following season with 2,628 yards rushing - 465 yards more than Gundy had passing as a junior that year.

Hubbard, the breakout sophomore from Canada, already has three 200-yard rushing games this season, including 296 yards against Kansas State last week when the Cowboys were without their two regular offensive tackles. He averages 187.6 yards per game and has run for 10 touchdowns.

''He's patient. I like what they're doing on offense with him," first-year Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said. ''They do a lot of schemes where he's able to read, and then he's strong and physical. ... Certainly a big challenge for our defense."

A week after Oklahoma had two 100-yard receivers against them in a lopsided win, the Red Raiders (2-2, 0-1) now have to try to slow down Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace (123.6 yards receiving a game with six TDs).

''Going against Tylan, we've got to challenge him," cornerback Zech McPhearson said. ''We've got to make him earn everything."

Since Sanders won the Heisman, 21 of the past 29 recognized winners have been quarterbacks - including 11 of the last 13. Gundy was asked if Hubbard is the best non-quarterback in Heisman consideration this season.

''Sure, I think it's possible. I think it's comparable to numbers from the past," Gundy said. ''If you stop the race right now, he's in good shape, but we've got a long way to go. He's got to continue to work hard and stay humble, which hasn't been an issue up to this point.''

LOADING UP JETT

Graduate transfer Jackson Tyner started at quarterback for the Red Raiders at Oklahoma in their first game without Big 12 passing leader Alan Bowman (shoulder injury). But dual-threat quarterback Jett Duffey came on and was 11-of-20 passing for 120 yards.

''Jett Duffey will be our quarterback moving forward" Wells said. ''I saw it in the game first, and then video confirmed it. I thought he was aggressive. I thought he made some good plays. Room for improvement, just like me and the rest of them, but I think he gives us the best chance to win."

Duffey played in eight games last season, throwing for 1,221 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 369 yards and four TDs rushing.

WINNING ON THE PLAINS

Oklahoma State has won its last five games in Lubbock by an average margin of 53-29. Before that streak began with the 2010 game, the Cowboys had gone 0-10-2 in their previous 12 games there. The Red Raiders upset then-No. 15 Oklahoma State in Stillwater last year, but hasn't won consecutive games in the series since three in a row from 2000-02.

HALFWAY POINT

The Cowboys will be the first Big 12 team to play their sixth game, and get halfway through their regular season schedule. They are the league's only team that hasn't yet had one of its two open dates. Their first will come next weekend after the Texas Tech game.

EXTRA POINTS

Texas Tech hasn't won a home game against a Top 25 team since a win over TCU early in the 2013 season. ... Oklahoma State LG Marcus Keyes' 42 career starts are 12 more than anyone else on the roster. ... Red Raiders LB Jordyn Brooks is second in the Big 12 with 10.2 tackles per game. His 6 1/2 tackles for loss are one less than his total all of last season. ... Cowboys dual-threat freshman QB Spencer Sanders ranked third among FBS quarterbacks with 380 rushing yards. He is second in the Big 12 with 13.37 yards passing per completion.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
21 Oklahoma State 4-1 -----
Texas Tech 2-2 -----
TXTECH 10, O/U 63.5
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 1043 8 5 150.4
S. Sanders 78/121 1043 8 5
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 142 2 0 255.3
D. Brown 7/10 142 2 0
S. Taylor 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 144.1
S. Taylor 4/4 21 0 0
J. McClure 39 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. McClure 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 938 10
C. Hubbard 128 938 10 84
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 380 2
S. Sanders 66 380 2 33
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 61 1
L. Brown 21 61 1 10
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
J. Jeter 11 34 0 6
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Brown 3 13 0 7
M. Cooper 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
M. Cooper 7 12 1 6
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Stoner 1 12 0 12
D. Glass 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Glass 2 8 0 7
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Green 1 2 0 2
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Wallace 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 618 6
T. Wallace 28 618 6 90
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 148 0
D. Stoner 19 148 0 23
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 126 1
B. Johnson 3 126 1 69
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 81 0
L. Wolf 12 81 0 23
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 0
J. McCray 7 77 0 14
C. Moore 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 75 2
C. Moore 3 75 2 59
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
C. Hubbard 4 21 0 8
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Woods 3 20 0 14
L. Greenwood 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
L. Greenwood 3 12 0 6
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 1
L. Carter 3 10 1 6
L. Anderson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Anderson 1 8 0 8
D. Metcalf 84 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Metcalf 2 6 0 3
J. Morris 38 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Morris 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Redwine-Bryant 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Redwine-Bryant 0-0 0 1
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Harvell-Peel 0-0 0 1
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/10 24/24
M. Ammendola 10/10 0 24/24 54
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 1020 6 3 130.2
A. Bowman 101/154 1020 6 3
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 124 0 0 106.7
J. Duffey 12/21 124 0 0
J. Tyner 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
12.5% 2 0 0 14.6
J. Tyner 1/8 2 0 0
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
M. Mannix 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 256 3
A. Shyne 37 256 3 69
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 190 3
S. Thompson 36 190 3 58
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 135 1
T. Henry 31 135 1 19
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
M. Mannix 3 37 0 23
J. Welch 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
J. Welch 4 29 0 13
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
J. Duffey 7 16 0 8
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 14 1
A. Bowman 7 14 1 10
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
D. Rigdon 2 9 0 7
J. Hutchings 95 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Hutchings 1 6 0 6
J. Tyner 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Tyner 1 6 0 6
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Nwabuko III 1 1 0 1
X. White 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
X. White 1 0 0 0
M. Richardson 35 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Richardson 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 248 2
T. Vasher 19 248 2 39
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 201 1
D. Rigdon 16 201 1 49
X. White 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 159 1
X. White 10 159 1 45
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 137 2
M. Mannix 10 137 2 66
D. Thompson 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 78 0
D. Thompson 8 78 0 18
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 75 0
E. Ezukanma 8 75 0 19
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 64 0
S. Thompson 11 64 0 23
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 55 0
T. Henry 11 55 0 12
R. Turner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
R. Turner 6 50 0 11
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
K. Carter 4 37 0 15
T. Koontz 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Koontz 2 19 0 13
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 14 0
A. Shyne 7 14 0 10
M. Royals 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Royals 1 5 0 5
C. Leggett 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Leggett 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Coleman III 0-0 0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/5 14/14
T. Wolff 5/5 0 14/14 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
