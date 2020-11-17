|
|
|APLST
|CSTCAR
No. 15 Coastal Carolina measures up Appalachian State
If upstart Coastal Carolina is to remain undefeated and on top of the Sun Belt East Division, it must finally take down Appalachian State.
Looking to go 8-0, the No. 15 Chanticleers try to keep the visiting Mountaineers from a sixth straight victory on Saturday in Conway, S.C.
It's been a historic season for Coastal Carolina (7-0, 5-0 in Sun Belt) in its fourth as a full-time FBS program. The Chanticleers have secured their first winning season at that level, and a win here would make them the first Sun Belt team to start 8-0.
Coastal, however, must shake off any rust that might have built up after last weekend's scheduled game with Troy was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Trojans' program. That game was rescheduled for next month.
"It's unfortunate that we (could not play Troy)," coach Jamey Chadwell, who is reportedly to be under consideration for the recently vacant South Carolina head-coaching job, told Coastal Carolina's official website.
"Our team has really worked hard all season long and we (were) ready to play. Now, we turn our attention on (Appalachian State)."
Coastal has been outscored 246-118 while losing its six all-time meetings with Appalachian State (6-1, 4-0), which is one-half game back of the Chanticleers in the East Division. However, Coastal Carolina is allowing just 16.3 points per contest and gave up six over the last two games - all coming during a 23-6 win over South Alabama on Nov. 7 - and has not yielded a touchdown in 10 consecutive quarters.
The Chanticleers also boast perhaps the league's top player in quarterback Grayson McCall (1,393 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, one interception). He threw for 209 yards and ran for 72 against South Alabama in the team's most recent contest.
Appalachian State owns a 183-81 scoring advantage in winning five straight since a 17-7 loss at Marshall on Sept. 19. However, it's uncertain if star quarterback Zac Thomas (1,285 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions; 275 rushing yards) will be available Saturday. He suffered apparent whiplash in last weekend's 17-13 comeback win over Georgia State.
"Zac was back in the building (on Sunday) and looked good," Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark said. "It's going to be day-to-day."
If Thomas is unable to play, senior backup Jacob Huesman, who guided App State to a go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against Georgia State, would likely get the start.
"Jacob Huesman has been a backup here his entire career, and he's practiced like a starter every single practice," Clark said.
"He was ready when his number was called."
Thomas went 19-of-23 for 246 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during the Mountaineers' 56-37 home win over Coastal Carolina last season. Coastal's CJ Marable (370 rushing yards, five touchdowns) ran for 95 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in last season's game versus Appalachian State.
The Mountaineers have dropped seven straight games against ranked opponents since their historic 34-32 upset of No. 5 Michigan on Sept. 1, 2007 in Ann Arbor.
--Field Level Media
|188.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|238.7
|
|
|261.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|203.3
|
|
|449.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|442
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas
|Z. Thomas
|111/167
|1285
|12
|5
|
J. Huesman
|J. Huesman
|3/4
|33
|0
|0
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harrington
|D. Harrington
|106
|595
|7
|0
|
C. Peoples
|C. Peoples
|70
|366
|4
|0
|
M. Williams Jr.
|M. Williams Jr.
|49
|350
|2
|0
|
Z. Thomas
|Z. Thomas
|54
|275
|2
|0
|
N. Noel
|N. Noel
|31
|183
|1
|0
|
A. Castle
|A. Castle
|12
|46
|0
|0
|
J. Huesman
|J. Huesman
|1
|8
|1
|0
|
M. Tucker
|M. Tucker
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
B. Williams
|B. Williams
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hennigan
|T. Hennigan
|22
|367
|1
|0
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|25
|291
|2
|0
|
C. Wells
|C. Wells
|11
|165
|3
|0
|
J. Virgil
|J. Virgil
|9
|80
|2
|0
|
M. Gibbs
|M. Gibbs
|6
|77
|1
|0
|
M. Evans
|M. Evans
|5
|75
|1
|0
|
H. Pearson
|H. Pearson
|8
|60
|1
|0
|
D. Davis
|D. Davis
|7
|46
|0
|0
|
C. Horn
|C. Horn
|3
|39
|0
|0
|
J. Henry
|J. Henry
|2
|22
|0
|0
|
Z. Crosby
|Z. Crosby
|4
|20
|0
|0
|
T. Ross
|T. Ross
|1
|17
|0
|0
|
N. Noel
|N. Noel
|1
|16
|0
|0
|
D. Harrington
|D. Harrington
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
C. Peoples
|C. Peoples
|2
|12
|0
|0
|
M. Tucker
|M. Tucker
|1
|8
|0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr.
|M. Williams Jr.
|3
|5
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson
|E. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
C. Spurlin
|C. Spurlin
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Huff
|R. Huff
|0-0
|0
|3
|
S. Jean-Charles
|S. Jean-Charles
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
B. Harrington
|B. Harrington
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton
|C. Staton
|5/8
|0
|30/30
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall
|G. McCall
|94/135
|1393
|16
|1
|
F. Payton
|F. Payton
|17/34
|271
|3
|2
|
J. Guest
|J. Guest
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable
|C. Marable
|98
|370
|5
|0
|
R. White
|R. White
|48
|309
|3
|0
|
G. McCall
|G. McCall
|56
|271
|4
|0
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|53
|268
|3
|0
|
B. Pinson
|B. Pinson
|10
|58
|0
|0
|
F. Payton
|F. Payton
|12
|50
|0
|0
|
B. Bennett
|B. Bennett
|6
|47
|1
|0
|
T. Mobley
|T. Mobley
|2
|25
|0
|0
|
I. Connelly
|I. Connelly
|6
|23
|0
|0
|
B. Carpenter
|B. Carpenter
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
J. Guest
|J. Guest
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh
|J. Heiligh
|35
|610
|6
|0
|
I. Likely
|I. Likely
|10
|232
|3
|0
|
S. Denmark
|S. Denmark
|12
|231
|1
|0
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|12
|204
|3
|0
|
C. Marable
|C. Marable
|20
|154
|5
|0
|
G. Latushko
|G. Latushko
|11
|143
|0
|0
|
R. White
|R. White
|2
|21
|0
|0
|
M. McFarlane
|M. McFarlane
|1
|15
|0
|0
|
B. Carpenter
|B. Carpenter
|1
|13
|0
|0
|
P. McSweeney
|P. McSweeney
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
B. Pinson
|B. Pinson
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
T. Mobley
|T. Mobley
|2
|9
|0
|0
|
C. McCarthy
|C. McCarthy
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer
|C. Brewer
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Strong
|D. Strong
|0-0
|0
|3
|
J. Gunter
|J. Gunter
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Spillum
|A. Spillum
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Kelly
|S. Kelly
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Morris
|J. Morris
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Bush
|D. Bush
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi
|M. Biscardi
|7/8
|0
|32/34
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
0
060 O/U
-1.5
Fri 7:30pm BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
0
051 O/U
-33
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
055.5 O/U
-9.5
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
ILL
NEB
0
059 O/U
-16
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
064 O/U
+35.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
9IND
3OHIOST
0
066.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
SFA
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
068 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
ARK
0
063.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
6FLA
VANDY
0
068 O/U
+31.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
0
040 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
057.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MTSU
TROY
0
059.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWA
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
GAST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
10WISC
19NWEST
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
11OREG
0
064 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7CINCY
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
046.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
VATECH
PITT
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UK
1BAMA
0
058 O/U
-30
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
050.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
053.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
065 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
062 O/U
-5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2