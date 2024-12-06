The No. 24 Army Black Knights (10-1) will host the 2024 AAC Championship Game in their first season in the conference when they face the Tulane Green Wave (9-3) on Friday night. Army went 8-0 in league play, wrapping up the regular season with a 29-24 win over UTSA last week. The Black Knights suffered their lone loss of the campaign against Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium two weeks ago. Tulane was knocked out of the College Football Playoff hunt when it lost to Memphis last week, snapping an eight-game winning streak.

Kickoff from Blaik Field at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tulane is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Army vs. Tulane odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Army vs. Tulane spread: Tulane -4.5

Army vs. Tulane over/under: 45.5 points

Army vs. Tulane money line: Tulane -204, Army +168

Army took care of business against every unranked team that it faced this season, with its lone loss coming against then-No. 6 Notre Dame two weeks ago. The Black Knights went unbeaten against conference foes in their first season as a member of the AAC, with seven of those wins coming by double digits. They wrapped up their conference slate with a 29-24 win over UTSA last week, as quarterback Bryson Daily tied the AAC record for single-season touchdowns (24).

He threw for a season-high 190 passing yards, further demonstrating Army's rare passing attack to go along with its annually elite rushing attack. Daily rushed for 147 yards against UTSA, setting an Army record with nine straight 100-yard performances. The Black Knights have outscored their opponents 188-62 in their five home wins this season.

Tulane still had an outside shot at a College Football Playoff spot prior to its loss to Memphis last week. The Green Wave rattled off eight consecutive wins before losing to the Tigers, scoring at least 34 points in seven of those eight wins. They went over the 40-point mark on five occasions during that stretch, including a 71-20 win at UAB.

The Green Wave have the strongest strength of schedule in the AAC, while Army did not face the other top three teams in the conference. Tulane's offense ranks inside the top 20 in yards per play, and Army's defense has allowed nearly six yards per play in its last four outings. The Green Wave have covered the spread in five straight road games, while the Black Knights are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games.

