The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (11-1) will have revenge on their mind when they face the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (10-2) in the 2024 SEC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. Texas' lone loss this season came at home against Georgia in October, but it responded with a five-game winning streak. Georgia's College Football Playoff hopes appeared to be in trouble when it lost to then-No. 16 Ole Miss on Nov. 9, but the Bulldogs have responded with a three-game winning streak. They are playing in the SEC Championship for the fourth consecutive season and the seventh time in the last eight years, while the Longhorns made the title game in their first season in the conference. Star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is one of the players Texas lists as questionable, while Georgia lists running back Trevor Etienne questionable as well.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 4 p.m. ET. Texas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Texas vs. Georgia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Georgia vs. Texas picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Josh Nagel has to say, as well as everything else SportsLine has to help you crush your SEC Championship picks.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 25 years of experience in the sports betting industry. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He finished last season on an 11-2 run to wrap up a season that provided a profit of more than $1,500 to SportsLine members. Earlier this season, he released a play on Georgia (+170) on the money line against Texas. He cashed that bet to improve to 24-11 (+1253) in his last 35 picks in games involving the Longhorns. Anyone who has followed him is way up on the sports betting apps.

In addition to Nagel's pick, SportsLine has model projections, player prop advice and other expert picks, so be sure to see all it has to offer before making any Georgia vs. Texas picks.

Now he has set his sights on Georgia vs. Texas and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Nagel's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Texas vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Texas spread: Texas -2.5

Georgia vs. Texas over/under: 50.5 points

Georgia vs. Texas money line: Texas -143, Georgia +121

Georgia vs. Texas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Georgia vs. Texas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

2024 SEC Championship picks for Georgia vs. Texas

Nagel likes the Under (49.5) in the SEC Championship. Texas is coming off another impressive defensive performance, allowing just 248 total yards on the road against Texas A&M. The Longhorns are giving up just 11.7 points per game, which ranks second only to Ohio State (10.9) nationally.

Offensively, they have been leaning heavily on running back Quintrevion Wisner in recent weeks, which means the clock moves throughout most of their possessions. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck struggled in the first meeting against Texas, finishing with just 175 passing yards and three interceptions. The Longhorns have gone Under the total in seven of their last eight games, so Nagel is leaning to the Under in this showdown. See which side of the spread to back at SportsLine.

How to make Texas vs. Georgia picks

Nagel has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's found a critical x-factor that has him jumping on one side of the spread. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Georgia vs. Texas, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who is 24-11 (+1253) on his last 35 college football picks involving Texas, and everything else that SportsLine has to help you nail your picks.