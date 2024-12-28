Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has played his last college football game. The redshirt senior announced his intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft on his Instagram account, forgoing a final year of eligibility.

Beck's season was cut short during the SEC Championship Game against Texas when he sustained an injury to his right elbow on the final play before halftime. He was replaced by Gunner Stockton until the final play in overtime; Stockton's helmet came off, forcing Beck back onto the field for a game-winning handoff to running back Trevor Etienne.

Following UCL surgery, Beck was ruled out for the College Football Playoff. Stockton will lead the No. 2 seed Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal against No. 7 seed Notre Dame on Jan. 1.

Beck's 2024 season was full of ups and downs. The preseason Heisman hopeful threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns, but all 12 of his interceptions were thrown during a six-game midseason stretch. Injuries and general shuffling along the offensive line, coupled with the offseason losses of safety blankets like Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers in the passing game, clearly affected Beck's confidence and productivity, but he nevertheless took a step back from preseason expectations.

Beck's NFL Draft stock

Beck was considered a potential first-round prospect at the start of the 2024 season after earning All-SEC second-team honors in 2023 and throwing for nearly 4,000 yards. His inconsistent follow-up has dropped him from first-round consideration, however. None of CBS Sports' NFL Draft insiders have Beck as a first-round selection, and he is listed as the No. 55 overall prospect by CBS Sports draft rankings, likely putting him somewhere in the Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) conversation.

Where Georgia turns next

Stockton was serviceable coming off the bench for Beck against the Longhorns in Atlanta, throwing for 71 yards and a pick on 12 of 16 passing, but how he plays against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl -- and potentially beyond should the Bulldogs make a run in the CFP -- may provide more insight into whether he is the long-term answer in 2025 and beyond.

Also on the roster are Ryan Puglisi and Jaden Rashada. The latter is a one-time blue-chip prospect whose winding recruiting journey ultimately took him to Arizona State before he later transferred to Georgia. The transfer portal also always remains an option if coach Kirby Smart feels the future of the offense isn't currently on the team.