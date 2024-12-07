Arizona State nickel Shamari Simmons was ejected from the Sun Devils' game against Iowa State after a fourth down sack was ruled targeting. ISU quarterback Rocco Becht was knocked out of the game with the play and was replaced by backup Connor Moberly.

The Cyclones opted to go for it on fourth-and-3 facing a 35-point deficit in the fourth quarter. However, ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward dialed up a perfect DB blitz and caught Becht off guard. When Becht crouched to avoid the hit, Simmons caught him in the facemask with his helmet.

The play was not ruled a targeting on the field, but was later brought to review. He was later ejected and will miss the first half of a potential College Football Playoff game should the Sun Devils make the field.

Simmons has been a critical member of the Arizona State secondary during a historic season. The senior posted five tackles, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and tackle for loss against Iowa State as the Sun Devils built a major lead in the Big 12 Championship Game. ASU is on track to capture its first outright conference championship since 1996.

With Simmons sidelined, freshman Kyan McDonald is next up on the depth chart. He has not recorded a defensive stat this season.