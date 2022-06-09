The wildest transfer offseason in the history of college football has mercifully come to a close, and the Big 12 has been transformed as a result. Five Big 12 programs rank among the top 26 in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, including flagship programs Oklahoma and Texas at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Perhaps more than any other league in the nation, transfers will dominate Big 12 quarterback battles. Four new transfers are considered favorites to win starting jobs in the fall. Former transfers at Texas Tech, Kansas and TCU are still involved in quarterback battles.

All that to say, which transfers hit could play a major role in winning the Big 12 championship. Here are five transfer players who will have the biggest impacts on the 2022 Big 12 season, along with a key transfer from every Big 12 squad.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers

The case for Ewers is simple. When Ewers flipped from Texas to Ohio State as the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation, it doomed the Tom Herman era. Now, Steve Sarkisian will get a second life as Ewers returns to his home state for the 2022 season. While the quarterback battle remains open, Ewers is a heavy favorite to eventually take over the job and try to capitalize on top-five rankings in both high school and transfer signing classes.

The Bears already returned virtually every contributor in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but the Tulsa transfer Player ranked among the most disruptive defensive linemen on the market. Player accumulated 31 tackles for loss and eight sacks in four seasons with the Golden Hurricane, including 15 tackles for loss as a senior while playing primarily on the interior. Whether he lines up inside or outside, Player will pair with Siaki Ika to form a dominant defensive line duo in the Big 12. With key players gone at safety and linebacker, Player gives Baylor a new way to produce dominant defensive results.

Martinez ranks as one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football over the past four years at Nebraska, but also ranks as one of the most unpredictable. He had strong games in near upsets of Michigan and Michigan State, but threw a combined six interceptions to cost the Cornhuskers games against Purdue and Wisconsin. Luckily, K-State coach Chris Klieman has made a career of creating favorable situations for quarterbacks, and Deuce Vaughn is the best player Martinez has ever played with. If Kansas State can reel in Martinez's worst habits, don't be surprised to see the Wildcats become a dark horse Big 12 contender.

Oklahoma LB T.D. Roof

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel could easily make this list, but offense hasn't been the primary issue in Norman. Oklahoma, over the past half a decade. Roof has been a journeyman over his collegiate career with stops at Georgia Tech and Indiana. However, Roof finally found his rhythm at Appalachian State, accumulating 67 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions. The Sooners lost five defensive players to the NFL Draft, but Roof should slide in and provide immediate disruption in a reloading unit. It doesn't hurt that Roof should know the system well – his father is defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

The Mountaineers have been looking for a quarterback since the instant Neal Brown joined the program, and Daniels ranked as one of the more proven options on the market. Daniels has thrown for nearly 5,000 yards in his career on 610 pass attempts at USC and Georgia combined, but teaming up with former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell at WVU gives him a chance to recapture his old form. The Mountaineers need to make major strides at receiver and on the offensive line, but Daniels raises the floor dramatically relative to the struggles of previous years.

Top transfers for remaining Big 12 teams