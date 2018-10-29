College Football Power Rankings: Kentucky, Washington State stun by vaulting into top 10
Plus plenty of other big movers in the newest edition of Dennis Dodd's college football rankings
With apologies to any SEC copyrights, now it just means more. The Power Rankings you see before you indicate what you'll probably see at the top Tuesday night. The College Football Playoff Rankings will debut the same way we have it here (in some order): Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Notre Dame.
Among the questions to be answered …
Can Alabama get through November unscathed? The Tide have done so in that month only twice in the five championship seasons assembled by Nick Saban. Does Alabama even have to beat LSU this week? Maybe not. Three times in November, Saban's championship teams at Bama have lost. Last year's was the latest loss in a title run -- to Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
Are the Pac-12 and Big 12 most at risk in the playoff? The Big 12 lost a top 10 team in Texas. Washington State is the last hope for the Pac-12.
Can Notre Dame seal the deal? The biggest game of the season looms this week against … Northwestern. Who would have thunk it?
Is LSU for real? Really, do you really have to ask? One man's guess, but the Tigers this week will keep it within 22 points (Alabama's lowest margin of victory) and under 39 points (Alabama's fewest points).
Is the carnage over? Absolutely not. Nine of the top 25 lost; six of them dropped out.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Alabama
|Bye. How rich are the Tide? A game between its top two quarterback commits was nationally televised. Thompson High's Taulia Tagovailoa (with brother Tua on the sidelines) rallied from a 28-0 deficit to beat Paul Tyson's Hewitt-Trussville squad 63-49. Tyson is Bear Bryant's great grandson.
|--
|8-0
|2
|LSU
|Bye. Game of the Century III? The over/under on folks in Tiger Stadium's parking lost starts at 100,000 with Alabama coming to town. No one has been within 22 points of the Tide. This one might be decided with both teams playing in the 20s.
|--
|7-1
|3
|Clemson
|One theory on why Dabo Swinney is boat racing teams in an obviously down ACC: With a weakened schedule, Clemson doesn't want to be that fourth seed facing Alabama in the semis.
|--
|8-0
|4
|Notre Dame
|As expected, the Irish routed Navy 44-22. They outgained the Midshipmen 315-72 -- at halftime. Now comes a suddenly tough game at Northwestern. The Wildcats may play for the Big Ten championship.
|--
|8-0
|5
|Oklahoma
|Four more touchdowns throwing and running for Kyler Murray. More than 700 yards for the Sooners against Kansas State. No pressure, OU, but the Big 12 is counting on you to win the rest of your games and get to the playoff.
|2
|7-1
|6
|Michigan
|Bye. The Big Ten's best team -- and nation's best defense -- welcomes in Penn State. Memories of being blown out at Beaver Stadium have to linger. A loss knocks the Wolverines out of the playoff.
|2
|7-1
|7
|Georgia
|Jake Fromm returned to form throwing three touchdowns against Florida. But where was Justin Fields? He did not take a snap. He didn't need to. Winner-take-all game at Kentucky next.
|3
|7-1
|8
|UCF
|Bye. The CFP's biggest lightning rod awaits its standing in the first playoff rankings on Tuesday. Is McKenzie Milton healthy? Love 'em or hate 'em, you have to watch the Knights. Their current 20-game winning streak is the longest since Alabama won 26 in a row from 2015-16.
|2
|7-0
|9
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats can absolutely beat Georgia in a winner-take-all game for the SEC East. Their defense will keep it close. Benny Snell will be able to run against a suspect Georgia front. It took a near-miracle at Mizzou but here Kentucky is.
|3
|7-1
|10
|Washington State
|Did the Pac-12 Network (with its limited viewership) cost Gardner Minshew his best Heisman moment against Stanford? Did the non-targeting call against USC cost Washington State an undefeated season? Mike Leach has won three straight over the Cardinal and four in a row over Oregon, the last two opponents.
|4
|7-1
|11
|Ohio State
|Bye. Reports of strife between Urban Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith. A haggard-looking Meyer after that loss to Purdue. Doubts everywhere -- running game, offensive line, defense. Buckeyes may be the most distressed elite team in the country.
|--
|7-1
|12
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers got good and mad after an embarrassing loss at Iowa State. On Thursday night, West Virginia led 41-0 at halftime over Baylor. Will Grier was able to check out early with three touchdown passes in a bounce-back 58-14 win.
|1
|6-1
|13
|Texas
|I cannot explain how Oklahoma State can lose consecutive games to Iowa State and Kansas State. I can explain how the Cowboys beat Texas. They usually do. Oklahoma State ruined Texas' playoff hopes beating the Horns for the seventh time in the last nine meetings.
|8
|6-2
|14
|Florida
|The Gators are a Kelly Bryant -- or someone like him at quarterback -- from being able to beat the likes of Georgia. Florida was game taking an early third-quarter lead in the Cocktail Party but the Dawgs asserted themselves late.
|5
|6-2
|15
|Utah
|Utah vs Washington State is starting look like the Pac-12 championship game. The Utes rolled over UCLA on Friday night for their fourth in a row.
|6
|6-2
|16
|Houston
|The Cougars are now the chief challenger to UCF in the AAC. The teams do not meet but in knocking off undefeated South Florida, quarterback D'Eriq King accounted for seven touchdowns. That gives him 39 for the season. UCF's Milton holds the AAC record with 45.
|7
|7-1
|17
|Utah State
|The Aggies are the only undefeated Mountain West team in conference play after thrashing New Mexico. A seven-game winning streak is tied for fifth-longest in the nation. Three of six touchdown drives took less than a minute. "There's times we score as quick as we do. There I said it," said coach Matt Wells.
|8
|7-1
|18
|Virginia
|Bryce Perkins threw for three touchdowns against North Carolina, and the Wahoos established themselves as the ACC Coastal frontrunner. Bronco Mendenhall has it going in Year 3.
|8
|6-2
|19
|Fresno State
|Insert your pun here: The power went out for 30 minutes in the first half before the Bulldogs, um, turned on the juice in a 50-20 win over Hawaii. Jamire Jordan returned a Kick Six missed field goal 100 yards.
|7
|7-1
|20
|Penn State
|Trace McSorley missed three series then bounced back to lead the Nittany Lions over Iowa, 30-24. On a cold, rainy day Penn State avoided a third straight home loss. Michigan next.
|6
|6-2
|21
|UAB
|The UAB miracle continued as the defense posted its third shutout of the season, 19-0 over UTEP. Only Kentucky and Clemson have allowed fewer points.
|3
|7-1
|22
|Syracuse
|Dino Babers is establishing something in central New York. The Orange are fun to watch. They've been held under 30 once after knocking off NC State 51-41. Top 10 in scoring and plays per game.
|4
|6-2
|23
|Boston College
|In non-Red Sox related news, the Eagles are quietly having a hell of a season. The win over Miami was the biggest of the season and made the Eagles bowl eligible for the fifth time in six seasons. AJ Dillon returned from an ankle injury to run for 149 yards.
|3
|6-2
|24
|South Florida
|We're down to four undefeateds after the Bulls were put in their place in a three-touchdown loss at Houston. Lesson learned: Don't ever get into a shootout with Houston. D'Eriq King (see above) couldn't be stopped. Can't drop USF out just yet. Charlie Strong is 17-3 with the Bulls.
|7
|7-1
|25
|Northwestern
|The only three-loss team in the field is a puzzle. The Wildcats have lost to Akron but also have won 11 of their last 12 Big Ten games. Pat Fitzgerald is steaming toward a Big Ten West title after beating Wisconsin. Next up: Notre Dame. "Somebody has to beat 'em. It might as well be us," tailback Isaiah Bowser said.
|1
|5-3
Dropped out: Washington, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M, Iowa, Texas Tech
-
