College Football Power Rankings: LSU joins Alabama in top two, Oklahoma State enters

How many teams have a legitimate shot at the College Football Playoff? John Kincade of CBS Sports Radio asked me that very question Sunday. I told him four. I wasn't being flippant. Obviously, it is a four-team playoff.

But after three weeks, it is my humble opinion Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State have separated themselves from the field. That statement does not ignore the fact that LSU deserves to be ranked No. 2 this week in my College Football Power Rankings. It is one of the biggest movers this week after stunning Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

No coach in the nation deserved a big win more than Ed Orgeron. There is a faction of LSU fans who literally can't wait for him to fail. It looks like it's going to take a while. Coach O is now 9-1 since last year's loss to Troy. The Tigers are also establishing themselves as perhaps Alabama's biggest challenger in the SEC West.

That brings us back around to two possibilities in this week's Power Rankings: It's absolutely possible for four teams to separate themselves and one other team to accomplish more (schedule-wise) than any in the country.

Elsewhere, it's a hard pass on these 10 teams who deserve some sort of honorable mention but are not included this week:

BYU beat its highest-ranked team (No. 7 Wisconsin) since 2009.



Boston College is 3-0 with perhaps the nation's best running back in A.J. Dillon



Kentucky is 3-0 for only the 11th time since 1950.



Syracuse -- Whose house?



North Texas coach Seth Litrell got himself a job with the Arkansas win. Maybe Texas Tech?



Troy's Neal Brown did as well after beating Scott Frost and sending Nebraska to its first 0-2 start in 61 years.



San Diego State knocked off a Pac-12 team (Arizona State) for the third time in the last 15 games.



South Florida is playing so well that it's worth asking: Does Charlie Strong and not Josh Heupel (UCF) have the best team in the Sunshine State? Strong is now 13-2 since leaving Texas.



Missouri remains unbeaten ahead of its SEC East battle on Saturday with expected division winner Georgia.



Let's take a look at the latest Power Rankings.