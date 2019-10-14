College Football Power Rankings: LSU takes over at No. 1, Alabama hangs close

We have a new No. 1. That's just the beginning of the shakeup at the halfway point of the 2019 college football season. Seven weeks down, seven to go, and LSU has emerged as the clear No. 1 team in the nation.

LSU has won at Texas. It broke open a close game late Saturday against a top-10 Florida. It is the highest-scoring team in the country. Defense? Eh, it's good enough.

The Tigers have changed their coaches, their offense and their reputation. It looks like LSU -- along with Alabama and maybe Florida -- would be comfortable playing in the Big 12.

That's meant to be a compliment.

Georgia tumbled out of the No. 2 spot after the nation's second-most shocking upset of the season. (Take a bow, Georgia State, because the Tennessee win still resonates.) This is not a good development for the Dawgs or the SEC. Georgia basically now has to win out to reach the College Football Playoff. That doesn't look likely. The South Carolina loss also makes it less likely -- but not impossible -- for the SEC to have two teams in the playoff.

With half the season completed, the top of the power rankings would leave both the ACC and Pac-12 out of the four-team bracket. No need to @ me. There is plenty of football left to play.