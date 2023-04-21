The second major weeked of spring games kicks off on Saturday and gives us an early look at potential College Football Playoff contenders. After featuring three out of four CFP squads from the 2022 season last week, this week will showcase programs making a handful of major changes to try and reverse their fortunes.

All eyes will be on Alabama as the Crimson Tide try and replace Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young. Oklahoma and Notre Dame also rank among programs hoping to make a splash in their second seasons with head coaches. Perhaps the most talked-about game of the weekend, however, could be Deion Sanders' debut at Colorado as fans will get their first glimpse of the much-hyped Coach Prime era in Boulder.

Here are some of the key storylines to watch from the second loaded weekend of spring games, followed by a look at other notable teams that are in action on Saturday.

Spring games storylines

Alabama -- Reimagining the offense: The Crimson Tide are replacing Young after a legendary two-year career, and the battle remains wide open. Dual-threat Jalen Milroe was inconsistent as a part-time starter last season, but redshirt freshman Ty Simpson has only thrown five career passes. Adding to the transition, the Crimson Tide brought in former Notre Dame assistant Tommy Rees to revamp the offense after missing the College Football Playoff last season. Rees does not have a particular schematic bend after experience playing and coaching in various systems. The spring game provides a first look at his offensive vision in Tuscaloosa.

Colorado -- Beginning the Coach Prime era: The delta between where the Buffaloes were last year and what they could be this year ranks among the highest in the history of college football. Sanders has already replaced more than half the roster, and more changes could be on the way during the post-spring transfer period. Some of the most talented players to ever perform at Colorado will be on the field this weekend, including Jackson State transfers Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. However, the depth will be the biggest test heading into the spring game as Sanders tries to compensate for a roster that was one of the worst Power Five groups in years during a 1-11 campaign.

Oklahoma -- Rebuilding the defensive line: Brent Venables defenses are known for strong play in the front seven, but the 2022 Oklahoma unit ranked as perhaps the worst of Venables' career. The Sooners ranked No. 106 nationally in rushing defense and gave up more plays of more than 10 yards than any team in the Power Five. The Sooners leaned hard on the transfer portal, bringing in four defensive linemen and a linebacker to compete for snaps. The Sooners also had a strong recruiting haul, landing consensus five-star edge Adepoju Adebawore. No player on the Sooners reached even five sacks last season as Oklahoma ranked last in the Big 12 during conference play in the metric. That won't cut it in 2023.

Notre Dame -- Sam Hartman's coming out party: Hartman ranks as overwhelmingly the top quarterback to transfer this offseason, and arguably the most impactful player to make a move. The senior set the ACC record for passing touchdowns with 110, including 77 over the past two seasons, before opting to finish his lengthy career in South Bend, Indiana. Now, Hartman provides the most dynamic quarterback play at Notre Dame since Brady Quinn's final year in 2006. Each of Hartman's past two seasons would have ranked as the best passing touchdown season in Notre Dame history. The transition out of Wake Forest's slow mesh system could take time, but if he pops, the Fighting Irish could be in for a special season.

Washington -- Handling major expectations: The Huskies might have been the quietest 11-win team in the nation last season under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer. However, the vast majority of production is back from the highly successful team. Now, the Huskies head into DeBoer's second season as the hunted with an opportunity to go even further. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a legendary season at Indiana during the pandemic season, but followed it up with a disappointing 2021 marred by injuries. Washington finished its last 10-win campaign in 2018 with a five-loss season in 2019. The Huskies need to show off their upside in their annual spring game to take the next step.

Nebraska -- Cultural vision: If his history is any indication, Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule probably won't win a whole bunch of games in Year 1. His teams at Temple and Baylor went a combined 3-21 in their first seasons. But more important than getting back to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016 at Nebraska is laying the groundwork. Nebraska brought in 39 new additions over the offseason with 18 of them on campus now. Three came from reigning national champion Georgia, while receiver Josh Fleeks was recruited by Rhule at Baylor. Setting the right culture will be a high priority from the start, so pay less attention to what Nebraska does during its spring game and more to the process of how the Huskers are doing it.

Spring games schedule, how to watch