The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes will look to pick up a much-needed win on Saturday when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in an ACC showdown. Despite suffering a loss last week at Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes control their destiny to make the College Football Playoff. If Miami wins its remaining games, the Hurricanes will play in the ACC title game. Wake Forest, meanwhile, enters Saturday's matchup having lost two straight, most recently suffering a 31-24 setback at North Carolina.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for noon ET. The Hurricanes are 23.5-point favorites according to the latest Wake Forest vs. Miami odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 67.5. Before locking in any Miami vs. Wake Forest picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. Miami. Here are several college football betting lines for Miami vs. Wake Forest:

Wake Forest vs. Miami spread: Miami -23.5

Wake Forest vs. Miami over/under: 67.5 points

Wake Forest vs. Miami money line: Miami -2564, Wake Forest +1210

Wake Forest vs. Miami picks:

Wake Forest vs. Miami streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes are 5-0 in their last five games at home and they feature the most explosive offense in college football. Miami is scoring 45.0 points per game on average, the most in the nation. The Hurricanes are led by quarterback Cam Ward, who's thrown for 3,494 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Ward played in well in last week's loss against the Yellow Jackets, throwing for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He enters this matchup as the third-favorite in the Heisman Trophy odds at +1100.

Ward's favorite target this season has been wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. The senior wideout has hauled in 55 receptions for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's scored four touchdowns in his last two outings and racked up 140 receiving yards and three scores in his previous home game.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest's offense looked sharp in the second half of last week's loss at North Carolina. The Demon Deacons scored 21 of their 24 points in the final two quarters behind a strong showing from running back Demond Claiborne. The junior has recorded 189 carries for 919 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns this season. He's averaging 4.9 yards per carry and has 236 receiving yards as well.

Wake Forest will try to lean on Claiborne to control the tempo of the game in a tough road environment. The Hurricanes are giving up 112.8 rushing yards per game in 2024. Miami just allowed Georgia Tech to run for 271 yards last week, so Wake Forest will look to get the ground game going early and often on Saturday.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Miami picks

The model has simulated Miami vs. Wake Forest 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Miami, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.