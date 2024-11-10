Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel set a new FBS record with his 179th career touchdown, passing former Houston quarterback Case Keenum. Gabriel secured the record with a 3-yard touchdown pass to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson with 7:48 left in the third quarter as No. 1 Oregon built its lead to 29-10 over Maryland.

It was the second scoring toss of the day for Gabriel, who entered the night with 144 passing touchdowns and 32 rushing touchdowns. Gabriel also scored a touchdown as a receiver during his junior season at UCF in 2021.

Gabriel appeared in 26 games for UCF from 2019 to 2021 before transferring to Oklahoma and becoming the Sooners' starting quarterback for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Because he appeared in just three games in 2021 and received a medical redshirt, and because the 2020 season did not count against his eligibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gabriel was eligible to play a sixth season of college football. Saturday marked the 60th game of his career.

His decision to transfer to Oregon has yielded excellent dividends for both sides. The Ducks are in the driver's seat to reach the Big Ten Championship Game, and Gabriel owned the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy as of Saturday night, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Keenum set the previous record while playing at Houston from 2007-11. In 57 career games, he totaled 155 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing touchdowns. Former Auburn and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is No. 5 on the list with 152 career touchdowns.