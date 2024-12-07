The stage is set as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks (12-0, 9-0) face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-1, 8-1) in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Ducks were undefeated in their first season in the Big Ten, and they look to continue that dominance ahead of the College Football Playoff. First, they must get past a Penn State side that has played well against Big Ten competition and enters Saturday's game on a four-game winning streak. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+. Sign up right here.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is at 8 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 3-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Penn State vs. Oregon picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Oregon vs. Penn State and just revealed its coveted betting picks and predictions. Here are the college football odds for Penn State vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Penn State spread: Oregon -3

Oregon vs. Penn State over/under: 50.5 points

Oregon vs. Penn State money line: Oregon -170, Penn State +142

Oregon vs. Penn State streaming: Paramount+

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State has covered the spread in three of its last four games of the regular season, but it is 1-4 ATS as an underdog dating back to the 2022 season. With Drew Allar playing well down the stretch but shrinking against ranked teams like Ohio State, James Franklin must give the reigns to the defense if he wants to lead the Nittany Lions to a conference title like he did in 2016.

The Nittany Lions are top-three in the Big Ten against both the pass and the rush, plus they have a top-10 scoring defense. They have allowed the sixth-fewest points per game in the country (14.0). Offensively, Penn State is averaging 194.7 rushing yards per game. The Nittany Lions will look to get the ground game going early and often to keep Oregon's offense on the sideline.

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks have a very balanced team, with a tough defense to round out an offense-driven squad. That's one of the reasons they were able to cover the spread against Big Ten opposition like Ohio State and Illinois. Oregon also won by double digits in each of their final six games of the season, all of which were played against in-conference opponents.

Heisman Trophy hopeful Dillon Gabriel will be in the spotlight after throwing for 3,275 yards with a 24-6 TD:INT ratio during the regular season. Tez Johnson leads a deep receiving unit while top-20 rusher Jordan James leads the team with 1,166 yards on the ground. If the entire offense is on their A-game on Saturday, Oregon can keep Penn State from making this a close game.

How to make Penn State vs. Oregon picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 51 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations.

