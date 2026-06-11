Texas Tech isn't protecting integrity -- it's protecting its quarterback

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt released a statement Wednesday on the Brenden Sorsby saga, saying the school's No. 1 priority is to "put our students first."

"We are glad Brendan is still part of our community, because that is where we can extend him the best possible support in his ongoing recovery," Hocutt's statement read. "Clinical care, device monitoring, financial oversight and outpatient therapy -- that infrastructure exists because we take our responsibility to this young man seriously. We spent Monday after the judge's ruling getting those systems stood up for him, not thinking about X's and O's. Pulling him out of a structured environment, away from his team and his support system, does not protect anyone. It might be a cleaner headline, but it wouldn't be the right one. And it wouldn't be true to the institutional values that guide us every day."

Texas Tech's clinical support for Sorsby is admirable, and the school should be commended for the lengths it has gone to in helping him continually battle his gambling addiction and anxiety disorder. Nobody with a soul is asking the school to cut off that support.

However, there is certainly an option for Texas Tech to privately support his rehabilitation journey without also adding the pressure of being the starting quarterback on a likely College Football Playoff team. But that would, of course, run against Tech's football interests, which are what the school is most meaningfully concerned with.

Remember, while the school may not have filed or funded Sorsby's lawsuit, it did appeal to the NCAA after Sorsby was initially ruled ineligible. That appeal served as the expected procedural backdrop to the main event that played out in a Texas district court.

The truth is, Sorsby's transgressions crossed a sacred sports Rubicon, no matter the justification -- he said in an affidavit that it helped him feel closer to his former Indiana teammates. In every major sport throughout history, that has been beyond the pale, and to pretend allowing him to play after a wrist-slap two-game suspension is not a major moment is to ignore history. From the Black Sox in 1919 to CCNY in the 1950s to Pete Rose in the 1970s to Johntay Porter more recently, and on and on.

Tech is doing what many have done before in the specific intellectual pretzel it is twisting itself into publicly. The school's megabooster, Cody Campbell, called the following sentiment "spot on" when he quoted a post from another user on social media.

"There is a difference between defending the person and defending the mistake. Texas Tech is in an impossible spot. Deep down, they may have hoped the final ruling would remove the decision from their hands. Exhaust every option, support the player, let the process play out, and if he is ruled ineligible, accept it. That is the cleanest outcome for a program trying to balance loyalty, discipline, public pressure, and competitive integrity."

It's simply a case of rules for thee and not for me. College sports are essentially their own version of a perpetual prisoner's dilemma because of this. Collegiate leaders are masters at bemoaning a Wild West environment and then doing everything they can to make it even wilder.

Alabama did this in the spring with Charles Bediako in a legal fight that the player eventually lost. Bediako, a former G League player, was someone Alabama attempted to get eligible midseason to aid its push for a deep tournament run. Athletic director Greg Byrne said the quiet part out loud, with a clarity that was arguably refreshing, removing any doubt about exactly what the Crimson Tide were up to. His statement at the time, in part:

"There are many programs across the country with former G League and EuroLeague players on their rosters who have been deemed eligible. At the end of the day, these are men with professional basketball experience that are now playing in college. The distinctions between those cases and Charles' situation are without real differences. A professional contract should be a professional contract. …. That said, we must remain competitive and act in the best interest of our teams."

That's it, and that's all. As long as we keep score in this enterprise, self-interest is what takes precedence. It's why Lane Kiffin would leave his CFP team to go to a rival in hopes of having a better chance of making the postseason over the long term.

One can argue -- and many will -- that because the NCAA is gettable in court and because there are no guardrails, no federal law and nobody really in charge of the enterprise, there is simply no choice here. Campbell certainly wants some sort of guidelines or guardrails for college sports, but it just so happens he wants the ones of his own legislative backing and prescription (first the SAFE Act, and now the recently proposed Protecting College Sports Act). If Texas Tech wants to play Sorsby in Week 3, it will, and it will find a way to justify it despite head coach Joey McGuire telling the Touchdown Club of Houston on Wednesday that it's "still a stretch."

It will sound glib to many, but nobody has to make any of these decisions. Texas Tech could have opted to honor the ruling of ineligibility because of a clear violation of NCAA guidelines. It could have continued to support Sorsby's rehab and recovery while encouraging him to enter the supplemental NFL Draft.

But there is daylight here, and Tech is taking it because it can. All politics is local, as the saying goes, but when people like Campbell talk about the topsy-turvy nature of college sports, it's important to remember it did not simply arrive there magically. It took conscious decision-making, whether those involved want to own that fact or not.

What happens next?

The Sorsby saga is far from over, despite a district court in Texas granting a temporary injunction. An appeals court panel will next decide his fate, and the timing will be crucial. The NCAA has already requested that the case be expedited from the scheduled Feb. 8, 2027, date, which readers will note comes after a national championship game the Red Raiders could conceivably play in if everything breaks right this season.

There is also the question of whether the Big 12 will step in. Its presidents meet on Thursday, and one can expect them to echo the sentiment of the league's non-Texas Tech athletic directors, as expressed during a Tuesday call with commissioner Brett Yormark: Nobody is behind the Red Raiders playing Sorsby this fall. CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello reports that Tech is ready for a legal challenge should the school face retribution from the league.