Heading into the final week of the regular season, Miami needs a win over Syracuse to lock itself into the ACC Championship Game. The Orange will be trying to spring the upset and spoil the Hurricanes' party.

Miami recovered from its slip-up against Georgia Tech by walloping Wake Forest last week, 42-14. Cam Ward had another big game, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Lyle went for 115 yards on the ground, and Jacolby George totaled 91 yards and two scores through the air.

The Hurricanes' defense allowed just 99 yards through the air in that game, but that unit will face a tougher challenge this weekend with Kyle McCord at quarterback for Syracuse.

In his first season at Syracuse, Fran Brown has led the program to an 8-3 record. McCord has been a big reason for that success, completing 65.3% of his passes for 3,946 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Ohio State transfer has been brilliant, and he gives Syracuse reason to believe it can upset Miami.

The rush defense will need to be better than it was against UConn, when it allowed 7.3 yards per attempt on the ground. That can't happen against Miami, or the Hurricanes will run all over the Orange.

Where to watch Syracuse vs. Miami

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Syracuse vs. Miami spread, odds

Miami is a sizable 10.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 67.5 points.

Syracuse vs. Miami series history